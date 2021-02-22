Florida police rescue girl, 13, from 22-year-old man in 'dark motel room'

Reuters

Indonesia is pushing Southeast Asian neighbours to agree on an action plan over Myanmar's coup that would keep the junta to its promise of holding elections, with monitors to ensure they are fair and inclusive, three sources familiar with the move said. The proposal from the biggest regional nation falls short of the public demands of protesters and some Western countries for the immediate release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the recognition of the Nov. 8 ballot her party won in a landslide. Two senior officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters a diplomatically-led solution had to focus on preventing bloodshed and helping the military to honour its commitment to hold a new election and hand power to the winner.