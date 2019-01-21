Florida police run over couple lying in the road to watch lunar eclipse

A police officer in Florida ran over two people lying on a dark road to watch the lunar eclipse, leading them requring hospital treatment.

The West Palm Beach Police Department has confirmed the officer ran over the two people, who were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the incident on Sunday night.

Police said that the individuals, who have not been identified, were hit around 11.30pm, just at the height of the eclipse.

The officer was strolling a park at the time, and driving at about 5mph when he struck the two.

One of the individuals was a man, and the other a woman. Both were 24-years-old and lived nearby, according to police.

A statement given to the Palm Beach Post by police said that the two were run over after choosing to lay in the park because its as “extremely dark”.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.

