Florida police save man trapped inside burning vehicle

Police in Florida saved a man who was trapped inside a burning vehicle on April 2.

Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrived to a car crash on the morning of April 2 in the Riverwood community of the county and found a man inside one of the vehicles, which was on fire at the time.

DFC Garrett Parrish and DFC Bryant Ovalles Vasquez went into action, using a pocketknife to free the man from his seatbelt, and were able to pull him to safety.

The flame's heat was described as unbearable, according to the sheriffs' office, which prevented the deputies from being able to remain near it for an extended period of time.

MARYLAND POLICE RELEASE FOOTAGE OF 'SICK' ATTACK ON SENIOR CITIZEN

Bryant and Vasquez had to extinguish the fire in order to reach the man trapped in his vehicle, according to the press release.

Neighbors in the area called 911 after hearing a loud crash and said that the flames from the fire were 5-feet-high. They also said that a man could be heard screaming for help.

BROOKLYN BRIDGE CLIMBER COAXED DOWN DURING RUSH-HOUR DRAMA CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said that the deputies acted bravely in the face of danger.

"You truly never know what the night will hold," says Sheriff Bill Prummell. "The job of a deputy is to act bravely in the face of danger, regardless of what lies ahead. These young men did just that. I couldn’t be prouder."

The victim is expected to survive but is still in critical condition, according to the sheriff.