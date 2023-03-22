Florida police search for hit-and-run driver who drove into officer in roadway

A Sarasota police officer is recovering after he was hit by a car.

Video released by the Sarasota Police Department shows a driver sped past a police car and hit the officer before speeding off.

Police said they were staging a roadblock around 9 p.m. Monday to stop a burglar.

Moments later the suspect hit the officer with a white Mercedes.

Security camera footage caught a photo of the suspect, and now police are asking for help to catch him.

“We’re really hoping that people watching the video can help us find who this subject is. That’s why we’re putting it out there,” a police spokesperson said.

The officer was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

