Two days after a young boy was spotted wandering around a Florida parking lot, the Miramar Police Department still hasn't found his mother.

The boy, approximately 2 or 3 years old, was identified after a photo of him was circulated on social media.

The boy's aunt, Gina Lewis, told ABC affiliate WPLG that her sister, Leila Cavett, nor her family have any connections to South Florida.

PHOTO: Police are searching for Leila Cavett, who may be the mother of the child in the photograph, that was found alone in a parking lot in Miramar, Florida. (Miramar Police Department via Twitter)

The boy, police said, currently is "being cared for by a foster parent and has been provided with the necessary items" until his relatives can make the 12-hour drive from their hometown of Jasper, Alabama.

"Were in the middle of a pandemic," Lewis told the station. "So it's not like they were taking a vacation out of the blue with the baby. There's no way."

Cavett, 21, was last seen driving a white Chevy 3500 with a maroon or red tailgate and a "Baby on Board" sign on the passenger window, police said.

PHOTO: Police are looking for Leila Cavett who was last seen driving this white Chevy 3500. (Miramar Police Department via Twitter)

PHOTO: A child seen with Leila Cavett, pictured, was found alone in a parking lot in Miramar, Florida. (Miramar Police Department via Twitter)

"We are concerned for her safety and well-being," the Miramar Police Department said in Facebook and Twitter posts that included photos of the boy and of Cavett.

Anyone with information on Cavett's whereabouts is urged to contact the Miramar Police Department at (954) 602-4000.

Florida police search for missing mom after son found alone in parking lot originally appeared on abcnews.go.com