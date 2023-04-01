Florida police searching for missing woman Sara Ebersole who got into pickup truck at gas station

Sara Ebersole was last seen on 2 March in Reddick, Florida (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

Florida police are searching for a woman who has been missing for nearly a month after getting into a truck at a gas station.

Sara Ebersole, 26, was last seen on 2 March, near a Circle K gas station in Reddick, Florida, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

“Sara willingly left the Circle K” in a black pickup truck, the sheriff’s office said, describing her being in the company of “two unknown males.”

"Due to the length of time since she was last seen and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, law enforcement is seeking information about her whereabouts,” the office said in a press release on Friday.

Ms Ebersole is described by police as being a white woman who is 5ft 4 in and 120lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair.

“Law enforcement is also looking to identify the owner of the vehicle, who may know where Sara went after leaving the gas station,” the sheriff’s office added in its bulletin.

Anyone with information about the disappearance is urged to call the police.