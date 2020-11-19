Florida police searching for shooter after 23-year-old mom killed
Police in St. Petersburg believe that Arnieceia Milton was an innocent bystander caught in deadly crossfire.
Florida police are in search of the killer of a young mother believed to be an innocent bystander caught in deadly crossfire.
Arnieceia Milton, 23, was shot to death Sunday in south St. Petersburg, Bay Ness 9 reports. Police confirmed her tragic death and explained she was the unintended victim as an argument broke out at Dread Pros and More salon. There had been a large gathering when the incident took place around 1:30 p.m.
Milton was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg after being struck by a stray bullet. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. She leaves behind two children, an eight-year-old and a three-month-old.
“If you have never buried a child, you don’t understand the hole in your heart, but what I do admire about every one of you out here today, you understand that enough is enough,” St. Pete City Council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, Milton’s second cousin, told an ABC affiliate at a rally for mourners.
Police stated this is not the first time violence has occurred in that area.
“This has happened before, where we have a large crowd gathered at night, where an argument breaks out, and someone ends up being hurt,” St. Petersburg Police spokesperson Sandra Bentil told the Tampa Bay Times.
Bentil asked the public to come forward with any information they may have. She invoked Milton’s two children as part of her appeal.
“This is devastating,” she said. “Two young children to have lost their mother — we are appealing to anyone who was out here to please contact us and help us bring justice.”
Tyree Lamons Bell, age 25, is wanted in the shooting death of Arnieceia Milton, early Sun. in the 1600 block of 16th St. S. Anyone w/ tip leading to an arrest, may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas at 1-800-873-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/bfihGPq8uK
— St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) November 16, 2020
Tyree Lamons Bell, 25, has since been identified as a suspect in Milton’s death, according to 10 Tampa Bay. Investigators believe he got into a confrontation with Milton’s boyfriend and later drove by the scene in his car, where he fired his gun, striking her.
Those who have information on Bell’s whereabouts or Milton’s shooting are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas anonymously at 1-800-873-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $3,000.
