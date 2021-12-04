Florida police shoot, kill armed Florida Tech student who 'lunged' at officers

Florida police shot and killed a knife-wielding suspect on the Florida Tech campus Friday night after he chased a number of students into dorms.

Melbourne police responded at around 10:50 p.m. to a report of a male armed with a knife assaulting students at the Florida Institute of Technology campus. Campus security cornered the suspect in a building and confronted him before police arrived.

Florida Tech warned students via Facebook to steer clear of the Residence Quad during the incident.

MICHIGAN SCHOOL SHOOTING: TIPSTER LED DETROIT POLICE TO PARENT OF SUSPECT WITH $10K REWARD ON OFFER

Police attempted to arrest the suspect, but he lunged at an officer. The officer and a campus security officer both fired their weapons, hitting the suspect.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the suspect died at the scene.

TEXAS POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN SHOOTOUT WITH SUSPECT

Authorities identified the suspect as Alhaji Sow, an 18-year-old student and tutor at the university, Florida Tech spokesperson Wes Sumner told Fox News. Sow had entered his sophomore year and studied aeronautical science.

Florida Tech President T. Dwayne McCay told students in an email sent out Saturday that "The safest university campuses are the ones where students, staff, faculty and others look out for one another."

"I want every member of this university community to know that we will get through this, together," McCay wrote, saying he mourned "any loss of life" while thanking the "men and women who invest their lives in protecting us."

"Counseling and support services will continue to be available for the entire campus community in the coming days. We will learn from this, together. And we will be the stronger for it."

RYAN ROGERS MURDER: SUSPECTED KILLER'S APPARENT YOUTUBE PAGE REVEALS TROUBLED PAST

A student told Spectrum News 13 he was "very surprised" by the incident.

"Sometimes I’m out late at night doing stuff, like playing basketball or walking around, skateboarding," Matthew Hanvey said. "I never thought of an issue where I’d ever get injured."

Saturday's "Test Fest" was canceled to "accommodate that support," Sumner added.

An investigation is ongoing.