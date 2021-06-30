Florida police solve 2007 rape by using public genealogy databases to connect suspect’s DNA to case

Shweta Sharma
·2 min read
Mark Brutnell, a special agent in charge with FDLE, during press conference where officers revealed how they solved 2007 rape case with the help of public genealogy databases (Screengrab/ Tampa police )
Mark Brutnell, a special agent in charge with FDLE, during press conference where officers revealed how they solved 2007 rape case with the help of public genealogy databases (Screengrab/ Tampa police )

A 14-year-old rape case that hit “dead ends” in 2007 has been cracked after officials zeroed in on the suspect after scouring through genealogy database websites.

Jared T Vaughn, 44, voluntarily surrendered himself on 16 June in a sexual battery case from Tampa after investigators zeroed down to a probability of “1 in 700 billion” of him being the suspect, according to the police.

“It has taken 14 years for resolution in this case, but it is something that was important for us…The victim now can have some closure in her life,” said assistant police chief Ruben Delgado said in a press conference last week.

The incident happened in 2007 when a student of the University of Tampa was walking back to her dorm after attending the Gasparilla parade. She told investigators the man offered to walk her to the dorm as she was intoxicated. The suspect allegedly raped her and disappeared, WTVT reported last week.

“We ran into a few dead ends in the case back in 2007,” officer Delgado said. “The detectives worked the case just like it was brand-new case with the help of FDLE and the science we were able to develop a suspect.”

The cold case was solved after Mr Vaughn voluntarily submitted his sample of his DNA to a public genealogy database, according to police.

In March 2020, the investigators again decided to open the after police solved some criminal cases using the new technology and genetic genealogy testing.

Tampa police aligned with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to find matches with the DNA sample of the suspect on DNA databases on GED Match and FamilyTree, two services which are often used by people to research into their ancestry.

The DNA found at the crime scene matched that of Mr Vaughn and detectives obtained a DNA search warrant to get a new sample from him. They travelled up to West Virginia, where , Mr Vaughn now lives.

Mark Brutnell, a special agent in charge with FDLE in the case, said that the method is only used when all the other leads have been exhausted.

“Every other investigative lead has to be exhausted before we do this type of process,” he said. “If it wasn’t for this technology, I’m not sure we’d be here today.”

“Our success depends on information found in public genealogy databases, where participants must, and this is important, they must opt in for law enforcement matching,” he added.

Detectives also used “old-school police work” such as conducting interviews and surveillance, police said, to tie the clues together.

The availability of genealogy data has been questioned by experts over the ethical issues of privacy. States like Maryland have even banned police from using the database from solving minor cases.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 rising among children as Indonesia crisis grows

    The number of Indonesian children contracting the coronavirus has almost tripled since May, with infant deaths from COVID-19 rising sharply as the country suffers its most severe wave of infections so far, a senior paediatrician said on Wednesday. Indonesia has been hit by a surge in cases this month, with new records on six days since June 21 including a daily high of over 21,807 on Wednesday, putting pressure on the government to impose tighter measures. Dr Aman Pulungan, head of Indonesia's paediatric society, said weekly child deaths from COVID-19 rose to 24 last week from 13 in the previous week, many under five years old.

  • Elon Musk’s 50th: Taking a look into the billionaire’s wealth – from emeralds to SpaceX and Tesla

    The CEO has been the world’s richest man and played a key part in some of the most well-known technology companies around today

  • Americans apologize to Tokyo court for role in Ghosn escape

    Two Americans charged in Japan with helping Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, jump bail and escape for Lebanon apologized Tuesday in a Tokyo court. Taylor, on trial in Tokyo District Court with his son Peter, said in response to questioning by his lawyer and prosecutors that he had been misinformed by Ghosn and his wife, Carole. Carole Ghosn told Taylor her husband was “tortured" and grilled in solitary confinement, he said.

  • Germany catches up with U.S. in vaccination drive

    Germany has caught up with the United States in terms of the proportion of the population with a first COVID-19 vaccination, the health minister said on Wednesday, adding the more infectious Delta variant meant it was important to keep up the pace. The German government came under fire for the sluggish start to its vaccination campaign earlier this year, particularly in comparison with countries such as the United States, Britain and Israel, but it has since ramped up quickly.

  • Donald Trump Jr mocked for bizarre video rant at Biden: ‘Don’t hack the McDonald’s on DC’

    ‘Why doesn’t he just give Putin like, I don’t know, the keys to the nuclear football?’

  • Moderna Stock Hits Record High As Covid Vaccine Heads To India — Is It A Buy Right Now?

    Moderna has emerged as a strong competitor after getting authorization for a coronavirus vaccine. But Moderna stock remains on a wild ride. Is Moderna stock a buy now?

  • Thirteen year old among three injured in Long Beach gang shooting

    Three suspects taken into custody following incident

  • Experts don’t believe shock test of new aircraft carrier off Florida coast led to collapse of Miami condo

    A 2018 engineering report documented ‘major structural damage’ to the building

  • Prosecutor: At Idaho Capitol, Bundy, co-defendant decided ‘rules don’t apply to them’

    A jury was seated, and opening arguments and witness testimony took place Monday as Ammon Bundy’s jury trial began.

  • Giant watersnake claims family dock as his sunbathing spot

    Common or northern watersnakes are found throughout North America in almost any body of fresh water. Although they can grow to nearly 1.8 m (5 feet), they are not harmful or venomous. They feed on fish, frogs, toads, and crayfish along the shorelines and shallows of lakes. And, despite being as beneficial as they are to maintaining the balance of the ecosystem, they are seen as the true villains of cottage country by many. Fear of snakes ranks as the number two irrational fear in the world, closely behind public speaking. Many people who fear snakes cannot articulate exactly what it is that scares them. Some believe that it is because of their slithery motion, while others say that they expect them to be cold and slimy. But one thing is certain; snakes rarely receive a warm welcome. This snake is doing exactly what would be expected of it as it hunts for fish and frogs in the shallows around a weedy shoreline. The water in Northern Ontario is still cool enough that this snake cannot maintain her body temperature for long. She finds a quiet spot on this family dock to stretch out in the midday sun. Being cold blooded, these snakes must warm themselves in the sun so that they are able to move properly and also to raise their metabolism and digest food. When they lie across a dock, they have no more interest in an interaction than we do. But, like us, they do enjoy a warm, dry spot to catch some rays. Snakes are capable of dislocating their jaws to swallow prey that is much larger than their mouth would usually be. This allows them to slowly work their jaws around a larger animal and over them. Watersnakes are often confused with venomous rattlesnakes due to their markings. But watersnakes are easily distinguished by the round shape of their pupils as opposed to a slit like appearance like a cat. They also lack the heat pits on their faces. And while swimming, a watersnake's body is submerged, while a rattlesnake's body floats on top. These differences will not be completely reassuring to those who are simply afraid of all snakes, but knowing that a visiting snake is of the harmless variety should help ease their minds. Left alone, watersnakes will be on their way after warming up for an hour or two in the sun.

  • Christina Greer Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison For Sex Crimes At Daughter’s Sleepovers

    A Nebraska woman has been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison for several child abuse charges related to sleepovers with friends of her then 11-year-old daughter where she had sex with two boys and handed out marijuana-infused gummy bears. Christina Greer, 38, was sentenced Monday to between 64 and 102 years in prison. She was convicted in March of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child involving two boys ages 12 and 13, six counts of felony child abuse and two counts of wi

  • Two days before condo collapse, a pool contractor photographed this damage in garage

    There was nothing unusual about the lobby and pool area at Champlain Towers South condo, which looked clean and well maintained to a commercial pool contractor who visited the building last Tuesday, just 36 hours before half of the building unexpectedly collapsed. Then, he saw the basement-level garage.

  • Bloodhound tracks missing 6-year-old girl to an abandoned shed in Tennessee, cops say

    “He licked her face and she gave him a big hug.”

  • Former Prison Guard Revisits Inappropriate Relationship With Convicted Child Killer Susan Smith

    In a sneak peek of Lifetime's Cellmate Secrets: Susan Smith, the cellmates and lover of the convicted murderer recall how manipulative she was and the impact it had on their own lives.

  • 14-year-old was assaulted at 2018 Halloween party, NC cops say. Now 6 men are charged

    Multiple people at the party recorded the assault, police said.

  • Pool contractor photographed damage in Florida building 36 hours before collapse

    A pool contractor photographed damage to the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Florida, 36 hours before half of it collapsed.

  • Officer stopping catalytic converter theft kills man armed with gun, Texas police say

    The officer was trying to arrest a catalytic converter theft suspect when another man approached him with a gun, Texas police say.

  • Death toll rises in Florida condo collapse

    At least 12 people have been confirmed dead as of Tuesday evening.

  • She Wanted a New Restraining Order. She Got Shot 4 Times.

    Melissa GeoghaganFor the last two years, Melissa Geoghagan heard horror stories from her friend, Andrea Walker Wright, about her ex-husband.Geoghagan, a 42-year-old middle school teacher, said that soon after her friend’s 11-year marriage to Aaron Wright dissolved in 2019, he began to launch a campaign of harassment against her. She said that several times, Andrea told her, Aaron drove past her house.Andrea even said she feared he put a tracker on her car and a camera in her house, according to

  • Fatal road rage shooting began with motorcyclist pointing gun at man and kids, police say

    JaDerek Gray, 19, died after the shooting on I-35 in Fort Worth.