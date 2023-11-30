Florida poll finds favor for abortion constitutional amendment, angst over housing costs

An issues based poll by a Florida university placed the state's cost of living crisis at the top of concerns while a potential constitutional amendment safeguarding abortion elicited enough support to garner passage.

As for political figures, President Joe Biden remained decidedly unpopular although the state's highest-profile Republican leaders also registered discernible levels of disaffection.

The survey of 716 Florida voters conducted by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab this month found that housing, inflation economy and jobs combined topped the list of preoccupations at a combined 51%. Education and immigration drew 9% each.

“In the last year, housing costs, and now property insurance, have emerged as pressing issues toFloridians,” said Michael Binder, faculty director and professor of political science at the Public Opinion Research Lab, in a statement. “Insurance companies are most responsible in the minds of these Florida voters, but there seems to be plenty of blame to go around.”

Polls shows broad support for abortion rights state amendment, even among Republicans

A constitutional amendment supporting the right to an abortion before viability or to protect the lifeof the patient drew 62%, more than the required 60% to approve amendments to the state constitution in Florida. Another amendment to permit adults to buy and possess small amounts of marijuana for personal use received 67% approval.

“Even among registered Republicans, 53% would vote to protect abortion rights in Florida, with just 39% voting no,” Binder wrote.

The cost of buying a home or paying rent topped the list of concerns at 26%, a not surprising result following almost three years of surging housing costs and rocketing property insurance increases. The latter has led to multiple legislative special sessions that have approved reforms, while state lawmakers and local governments have also approved a measures to bolster the availability of homes for middle and lower income residents.

Even so, 25% of respondents blamed Gov. Ron DeSantis, natural disasters, and state lawmakers for the mess while 30% pinned the problem on the insurance industry. Another 15% placed fraud and exploiting of insurers by property owners and lawyers.

Inflation a concern, as well as jobs even though unemployment rate remains low

Another category that lumped inflation, the economy and jobs followed closely at 25% on the list of worries.

Although the state's unemployment rate has been lower than the national number, and the job market has been generally plentiful, the price of goods and services shot up as the economy recovered from the 2020 pandemic shutdown. A key factor was the rise in energy costs, although the of gasoline has been dropping precipitously this fall.

The dissatisfaction with the economy dented support for elected leaders. None fared worse than President Joe Biden who got a 62% unfavorable rating.

Even in red Florida, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis aren't garnering great approval ratings. But Joe Biden fares worse than both.

Republican presidential rivals Donald Trump and DeSantis fared better, with the former president listing a 49% unfavorable rating and 48% approval. The governor had equal favorable and unfavorable ratings at 48%.

A marquee 2024 U.S. Senate race registered intriguing findings, too.

Incumbent Republican Rick Scott clocked in at a 39% favorable opinion and 49% disapproval. His likely Democratic opponent, former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, had a 22% favorable rating, 30% unfavorable while 48% said they either did not have an opinion or refused to answer.

“No one fared particularly well in favorability, DeSantis being the only one treading water withequal favorable and unfavorable, while Biden is well under water with a majority of respondents and thelowest favorability among the bunch,” Binder stated. “A lot of folks aren’t familiar with Mucarsel-Powell thisearly in the campaign, but we can expect that to change as we get closer to election day.”

