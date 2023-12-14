Florida Poly launches national search for its second president

Florida Polytechnic University’s board of trustees has officially launched a search for the school’s second president after approving a search committee’s criteria for the job.

At the end of the academic year, the school’s first president, Randy Avent, will step down after almost a decade. Since 2020, nine of Florida’s 12 public universities have launched president searches or hired new presidents.

In October, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed five new trustees to the university’s board, including Ilya Shapiro, a Manhattan Institute fellow and a critic of diversity initiatives.

The 15-person search committee developed a profile for the president’s job based on community surveys.

It said the Lakeland school, which opened in 2014, is the only university in the state exclusively focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education, known as STEM. In 2020, a failed bill proposed by state Rep. Randy Fine talked about folding New College of Florida and Florida Poly into the University of Florida for financial reasons. But the position profile said Florida Poly’s enrollment, which now sits above 1,600, has been growing along with its reputation nationally.

The new president, it said, will be called on “to advance Florida Poly to the next step in growing the University to be the premier STEM university known for producing highly desirable graduates and new technology solutions.”

That person “must be an inspiring, visionary champion of STEM education with the ability to harness the energy, talent, resources, and passion of Florida Poly’s many partners and friends,” the profile said.

The search committee will begin vetting candidates and provide the board of trustees with “an unranked list of more than two finalists to review,” a news release said.

Finalists will participate in additional interviews and on-campus forums, and the full board of trustees will make a final decision.