Florida Polytechnic in Lakeland officially launches search for next president

The Applied Research Center at Florida Polytechnic. The university has officially launched its presidential search after its board of trustees approved the criteria for the position recommended by its search committee.

Florida Polytechnic University officially launched the search for its next president on Wednesday as the board of trustees approved the presidential position criteria recommended by its search committee.

The approval came one week after the committee held its first meeting on Dec. 7. The meeting included introductions for its 15 members, an overview and an initial discussion of the search process and regulations, the school said in a news release.

According to a description on the university’s website, the committee seeks candidates with significant, successful leadership experience in a complex organizational setting; an understanding of Florida Poly’s mission; a commitment to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education; and an ability to lead the school’s fundraising efforts, among other attributes.

The criteria specify that a candidate should be “a distinguished scholar or leader dedicated to the advancement of academic scholarship” and should hold a doctorate or advanced degree or significant executive experience in a STEM-related field.

The search committee is directed by a regulation of the Florida Board of Governors to create the presidential position criteria, approve a marketing plan and vet applicants, the release said.

The committee also will interview “the most qualified candidates” and provide the board of trustees with an unranked list of more than two finalists to review, the release said. The names of candidates are confidential under a change to open records laws that the Florida Legislature passed last year.

After the search committee agrees on a list of finalists, the board of trustees will arrange on-campus meetings or forums with faculty, students and other stakeholders, as well as additional interviews, the release said. The full board of trustees will make a final decision on the new president, subject to confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors of the State University System.

Florida Poly’s founding president, Randy K. Avent, announced in July that he will resign at the end of the current academic year after 10 years of leading the school. He has said that he plans to return as a faculty member after taking a brief sabbatical.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Florida Polytechnic in Lakeland launches search for next president