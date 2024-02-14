Florida ports are surging with traffic, but Georgia and Texas are going to be competition

Florida’s 16 publicly owned seaports had a banner year in 2023, setting records for cargo and cruise traffic, according to a report recently released by the Florida Seaport Transportation and Economic Development Council. Seven of the 16 ports accommodate cruise ships, 10 handle cargo.

But despite that good news, Mike Rubin, president of the Florida Ports Council, offered a warning that Florida's ports can't simply soak up the sunshine and relax.

Rubin said Georgia and Texas are taking steps to encroach on Florida’s market share by investing heavily in their ports. He said he is especially concerned with Texas as the state legislature there is expected to allocate more than $200 million in the coming years to increase port capacity and improve infrastructure.

"Florida has invested heavily in its ports," Rubin said. "We need to continue to make those investments to fight off the competitive threats from Texas and Georgia."

This year, Florida is expected to handle 60% of the world’s cruise traffic. In 2021, when COVID shut down almost all cruise activity, only 750 cruise passengers left from Florida. The latest numbers show that the industry has fully recovered from the impacts of COVID.

The increase in cargo in 2023 was partly attributed to issues in California, where ships were unable to unload containers for long periods of time during the pandemic. Rubin said the state promoted itself as an alternative. Thanks to past investments, Florida ports were ready to handle the largest of ships and the cargo they carry, he noted.

Rubin said Florida also benefitted from global conflicts. Some shipping companies are staying away from the Suez Canal to avoid hotspots, he noted, and they are dropping off cargo in Florida.

The key takeaways of the report:

Cargo, 114.3 tons handled, an increase of 1.5% over the previous year that had set the previous record; eight seaports forecast significant tonnage growth during the next five years.

Cruise passengers, 19.4 million passengers, a 2% increase over 2019, the pre-COVID year when the previous record was set.

Of the 144 million tons of cargo handled in Florida ports in 2023, almost half was items coming from within the U.S. Nearly 40% represented imports. The 2023 figure broke a record that was set the previous year. The ports also set a record for cruise passengers that came to the state as well.

Cargo and cruise activities support 900,000 direct and Indirect jobs, $117.6 billion in economic value and represent 13.3% of Florida’s GDP.

PortMiami, Port Canaveral and Port Everglades are the world’s top three cruise home ports.

As for cruising, PortMiami last year led with just under 7.3 million cruise passengers, followed by Port Canaveral at 6.9 million and Port Everglades at just over 3 million. The cruise ships at those ports can accommodate more than 6,700 passengers, more than three times the numbers from 20 years ago.

The report noted $5 billion in capital improvements projects are planned at the ports during the next five years that focus on dock rehabilitation, port capacity and congestion relief.

From 2024 to 2028, the report expects the following increases to occur at:

Port Canaveral, cruise passengers, 17%; cargo tonnage, 10%.

Port Everglades, cruise passengers, 16%; cargo tonnage, 15%.

PortMiami, cruise passengers plus 23%; cargo tonnage (Not reported).

Port of Palm Beach experiencing record revenue

The Port of Palm Beach was among those Florida seaports that experienced record revenue.

For the first time in more than a decade, all berths at the Port of Palm Beach were occupied on Feb. 1, with container ships, cargo ships, a cruise ship, barges, and yachts occupying space, said Port of Palm Beach Chair Wayne Richards, noting that occupied berth spaces equate to added revenue.

“This achievement is unheard of in my 22-year tenure as a Port Commissioner,” Richards said. “We saw an 11% increase in net operating revenue, coupled with a seven percent reduction in operating expenses, resulting in a $3.3 million total net income.”

On the cruise side, the number of passengers traveling through Port of Palm Beach soared by 183% compared to the prior fiscal year. The port cannot accommodate the large ships that frequent Port Everglades or PortMiami but it has become a popular attractions for two or three night cruises to Grand Bahama Island on a Margaritaville at Sea ship.

According to the state report, the Port of Palm Beach anticipates an increase of 15% in cruise passengers and a 15% in cargo tonnage during the next five years. It expects to invest $30 million in cruise terminal improvements during that period.

