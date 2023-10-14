Florida Power & Light hosts energy-saving event to help lower-income residents

PANAMA CITY — Florida Power and Light Co. hosted a community event at the Oakland Terrace Community Center on Wednesday to help customers save money and energy.

At the event, customers could make an appointment for FPL's expert team to come into their home and install free energy efficiency products.

Florida Power and Light has over 5.7 million customers.

"(Our goal) is to help customers save," said Shelley Ragsdale, FPL lead communication strategist. "We also share information with (our customers) with other changes they could do in their home. From January to September (this year), we averaged installation of energy efficiency products in 610 homes monthly."

FPL helps qualified customers with items such as LED lightbulbs, water faucet aerators and low-flow showerheads. Its crews do limited duct-work repair, water heater pipe-wrapping and inspection of air conditioning units.

A small crowd showed up Wednesday and about 10 people made appointments with FPL.

Josiah Southern Cooking provided food for customers in attendance at Wednesday's event.

"Hopefully, this will be a very positive program," Ragsdale said. "It is targeted for lower income customers to help them because we know it's tough. We want people to save and be more energy efficient."

For more information about making an appointment, contact Florida Power and Light at 855-801-6192.

