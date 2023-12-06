Florida Power and Light surprises Sarasota veteran with holiday home makeover

Florida Power & Light volunteers put the finishing touches on the home of veteran Rob Kehs before he gets home from work Monday. FPL partnered with Wishes for Heroes to decorate the home of U.S. Navy veteran Rob Kehs and his family on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Kehs was surprised with a completely decorated home when he got home from work.

By the first week of December, Rob Kehs still hadn’t put up his holiday decorations.

That was out of the ordinary for the Navy veteran and vice president of SRQ Vets, a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting veterans with local help. Usually, his wife, Danielle, would have him on the roof the week after Thanksgiving, Kehs said.

This year, almost two weeks after the turkey was served, only poinsettias sat in the yard. Kehs didn’t know it, but holiday help was on the way: months of preparation leading up to a big surprise.

Florida Power and Light, in partnership with the Denis V. Cooper Wishes for Heroes Foundation, decorated Kehs’ house Monday with candy canes, colorful lights and other holiday staples. It’s the 16th year the company has pulled off the holiday surprise for outstanding members of communities across the state.

As Kehs turned the corner to his home off Bee Ridge Road and absorbed the scene — family, friends and neighbors gathered around the house, FPL staff and volunteers assembled with bright neon shirts and Santa hats, a large banner thanking Kehs for his service — his casual demeanor melted into genuine shock.

Kehs is usually able to snuff out a secret, he said, but his wife and two sons — Preston and Logan — kept this one under wraps for months. The secrecy and intensive planning paid off. Kehs was speechless.

Danielle Kehs and her sons, Preston, 17, and Logan, 15, were in on the plan and managed to keep it a secret. Florida Power & Light partnered with Wishes for Heroes to decorate the home of U.S. Navy veteran Rob Kehs and his family on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Kehs was surprised to find his home completely decorated for the holidays when he got home from work.

“Definitely surprised and just extremely grateful,” he said.

Each year, FPL looks to local nonprofits across its eight Florida regions to nominate a recipient for the holiday home makeover. Planning starts as early as August to pick a recipient, coordinate with employees and keep the whole thing concealed until the big day. Healthcare workers, first responders and other community members have been chosen in past years.

FPL handles both setting up and taking down the display, and Wishes for Heroes foots the electricity bill.

Jennifer Huber, senior community relations specialist for FPL’s west area, said the effort allows the company to engage with the community and express gratitude.

“It’s basically an opportunity to honor a hero and create a winter wonderland for them,” Huber said. “This is just a small way to say thank you.”

When the company reached out to Wishes for Heroes for a name this year, Kehs was at the top of the list. Through SRQ Vets, Kehs had worked with Wishes for Heroes in several of its outreach efforts, including repairing the home of a World War II nurse damaged by Hurricane Ian in time for her 100th birthday.

Kehs is the man behind the curtain, friends and family say — never expecting praise or recognition no matter how deserved it is. Renae Driscoll, Kehs’ neighbor of 22 years, said he’s the first to offer help when needed.

Florida Power & Light brought a bucket truck so they could properly install holiday lights on the home of veteran Rob Kehs. FPL partnered with Wishes for Heroes to decorate the home of U.S. Navy veteran Rob Kehs and his family on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Kehs was surprised with a completely decorated home when he got home from work.

“He’s one of those guys who will just do anything for you,” she said. “He’s got a great heart.”

Around 20 FPL employees and volunteers began the work around 2 p.m. Monday in preparation for Kehs’ 5 p.m. arrival. The finished product included lights strung across the roof and trees in the front yard, candy canes and snowmen planted in the grass, and a bright red bow on the mailbox.

Between extensive planning and hours of labor, the setup is a significant effort. But for Tyler Garner, FPL operations lead for Sarasota and Manatee Counties, the reveal makes the work worth it.

“Seeing the reaction on the family’s face last year was just awesome,” he said. “Looking forward to that, the reaction and seeing how thankful they were for everything.”

Kehs’ reaction didn’t disappoint. As his sons opened gifts from FPL and the holiday display sparkled around him, Kehs couldn’t help but shed a few tears.

“I’m one of those who try not to well up, but the older I get, the more emotional I get,” he said. “I had to hold back from crying about the situation just out of joy.”

