Florida Power & Light surprises St. Augustine resident with a Christmas lighting display

FPL External Affairs Manager Carol Saviak poses with Khanh Le and his veteran wife Victoria Le with their children Noah, Naomi and Alexandria Le during the 2023 Holiday Hero Lighting in St. Augustine, FL on December 5, 2023.

On Tuesday evening, Florida Power & Light (FPL) volunteers gathered to surprise St. Augustine resident Victoria Le by decorating her home with an outdoor Christmas lighting display. The U.S. Navy Medical Corps Registered Nurse arrived to find the family home adorned with thousands of LED and solar lights along a front yard filled with Christmas décor.

The annual FPL tradition, now in its 16th year, surprises U.S. military veterans – “deserving heroes” – by decorating their homes in appreciation of the military’s commitment and sacrifice to America. FPL partnered with Hope4Veterans, a nonprofit organization that works to prevent isolation, homelessness and suicide through services that include transitional housing, sister advocacy and financial assistance.

Lynn Geiser, CEO/President of Hope4Veterans, recommended Le for this year’s lighting surprise. Le’s husband, Khanh, coordinated with FPL and Hope4Veterans to surprise the mother of three as she arrived home.

“I was so confused and speechless when I saw a big white truck in front of my house and lights that I didn’t put up,” she said.

Le said it took several seconds to realize what was happening.

“I was shocked,” she said. “It’s all so beautiful, so amazing. I’m so grateful that FPL and Hope4Veterans did this for my family. This will be a very special Christmas; one that we’ll definitely remember.”

Among the many LED and solar lights and outdoor décor, Le named the military Santa as her favorite. With Christmas 2023 being the family's last year in St. Augustine, Le described the surprise endeavor as a reminder of the true spirit of Christmas.

“This project to support Victoria Le and her family is one way that we can give back to our veterans,” said Carol Saviak, FPL External Affairs Manager, North Florida. “FPL is committed year-round to making Florida a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Lieutenant Junior Grade Le, originally from Rota, Spain, sports 10-year career with the U.S. Navy.

Following basic training, Le became a Hospital Corpsman “A.” She served overseas at the Naval Hospital in Rota, Spain, and the Naval Hospital in Guam where she lead the Maternal Labor and Delivery and Postpartum Unit.

Selected for the Medical Enlisted Commissioning Program FY17, Nursing School at Jacksonville University followed suit. Le graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. Le worked as a Nurse Corps Officer at Jacksonville’s Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command.

Le has also served as Chair of the Unit Practice Council, a mentor for the Medical Enlisted Commissioning Program, and a contributor to the Controlled Substance Inventory Board. Her accolades include a Navy Achievement Medal and a Richard H. Malone Award from Jacksonville University.

Le says she plans to further her contributions to Navy Medicine as a Clinical Nurse Specialist.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Florida Power & Light surprises St. Augustine resident with a Christmas lighting display