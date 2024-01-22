Florida presidential preference primary is coming soon. 8 things you should know

The field for those seeking election to be the next president of the United States is dwindling with Sunday's announcement from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis dropped out of the 2024 presidential race Jan. 21, two days before the New Hampshire primary. He acknowledged in a video posted to social media he did not have a clear path to victory.

"If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome — more campaign stops, more interviews — I would do it. But I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory."

Next up for Florida residents is the presidential primary. Here's what you should know about the election coming in March.

Held on the third Tuesday of March, Florida’s presidential preference primary will be held March 19, 2024.

What is the registration deadline to vote in the Florida presidential preference primary?

The deadline to register to vote or update your party affiliation for the presidential preference primary is Feb. 20.

Who can vote in the Florida presidential preference primary?

To vote in the presidential preference primary, you have to be a registered voter of the party.

The presidential preference primary is a "closed-primary election." You must be registered with one of Florida’s major political parties to be eligible to vote in the presidential preference primary, said the Florida Division of Elections.

During the March primary, voters registered with each party express their preference for the presidential candidate they would like to see representing their party on the general election ballot in November.

Only Republicans will head to polls in Florida's presidential preference primary in 2024

There will only be a presidential preference primary for Republican voters this year.

The presidential preference primary election is part of the presidential nominating process for Florida’s two major political parties: Republicans and Democrats.

President Joe Biden was chosen by the Florida Democratic Party to be on the November ballot.

Deadlines for 2024 Florida presidential preference primary

Feb. 3: Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act voters.

Feb. 8-15: Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to domestic voters.

Feb. 20: Deadline to register to vote.

Mar. 7: Deadline to request that ballot be mailed.

Mar. 9-16: Early voting period.

Mar. 19: Election Day for Florida presidential preference primary.

Other 2024 election dates to be aware of in Florida

Aug. 20: Primary election

Nov. 5: General election

Who is currently in the race for president?

Republicans

Democrats

Third party

How to check your voter information

Use the voter information look-up to check your voter registration and party status.

