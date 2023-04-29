Florida principal who resigned over Michelangelo's David travels to Florence to see iconic statue

An ousted Florida principal, her husband, two of their children and several extended family members are in Florence, Italy, this week after being invited to come see the Renaissance statue that landed the woman in hot water earlier this year.

Former principal Hope Carrasquilla was forced to resign last month after a parent claimed an image of the statue shown to students was pornographic.

The towering piece of art, which Michelangelo sculpted in the early 1500s, is more than five meters high, weighs five tons and attracts 1.7 million visitors a year.

Carrasquilla and her family departed Florida for Florence Thursday morning, her son Quinn told USA TODAY.

The high school junior said he had to stay home in Tallahassee in order to complete his Advanced Placement exams.

He said he talked on the phone yesterday to his father, who said the family is enjoying the trip.

"They're really enjoying it a lot, who wouldn't enjoy Italy?" said Quinn, 17.

He said his mom, dad, two older brothers and at least four other extended family members are taking in the sights of the Tuscan city this week.

Hope Carrasquilla, former dean of the Tallahassee (Florida) Classical School, at right, with Cecilie Hollberg, director of Florence's Galleria dell'Accademia museum in front of Michelangelo Buonarroti's colossal marble statue 'David', in Florence, Italy, on April 28, 2023, in this image provide by the museum.

Cecilie Hollberg, who directs the Accademia Gallery in Florence, where the David is the star attraction, said the family came straight to the museum right after they arrived in the city Friday.

Carrasquilla stepped down as principal of Tallahassee Classical School last month after one parent claimed the towering sculpture was pornographic and two other parents complained they weren't notified in advance that their children would be shown the nude figure during a lesson featuring the Renaissance.

The instruction also included Michelangelo’s “Creation of Adam” painting and Botticelli's “Birth of Venus.”

Tallahassee Classical, which is attended by about 400 students from kindergarten to 12th grade, is required to teach about Renaissance art in sixth grade, the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat, which is part of the USA TODAY Network, reported.

This image provided by Galleria dell'Accademia di Firenze shows former Dean of the Tallahassee Classical School, FL, Hope Carrasquilla, right, with museum director Cecilie Hollberg looking at Michelangelo Buonarroti's colossal marble statue 'David', in Florence, central Italy, on April 28, 2023.

Across the Atlantic, hosting Carrasquilla at the museum that houses David was an "immense pleasure," the gallery director said.

"I am happy to be able to welcome her and introduce her to the beauties of our museum, besides showing her the David, a sculpture that, I repeat as I have said, has nothing to do with pornography,'' Hollberg said in a written statement. "It's a masterpiece, it represents a religious symbol of purity and innocence, the victory of good over evil."

Hollberg added that the work's nudity "is a clear expression of the Renaissance, which puts man at the center of attention."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speak during a press conference in front of Michelangelo's "David statue" after their bilateral summit in Florence, Italy, on Jan. 23, 2015. T

Michelangelo's marble sculpture depicts the Biblical David, naked, with a sling over his shoulder and a rock in his hand, ready for battle with Goliath.

Hollberg noted that currently more than 50% of the gallery visitors come from the United States.

"I am sure that Mrs. Carrasquilla will find here, in Florence, the welcome and the solidarity that she deserves,'' the director added.

Contributing: Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY; Associated Press

