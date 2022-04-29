Florida prison guards accused of killing Miami inmate while in state custody

Three Florida corrections officers were arrested for murder in connection with the death of an inmate who was beaten while being transported from a Miami in February, state law enforcement authorities said Thursday.

Officers Christopher Rolon, Kirk Walton and Ronald Connor face charges of second-degree murder in the Feb. 14 death of a man, who was not identified by Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials in announcing the arrests. The charges also include aggravated abuse on an elderly or disabled adult, conspiracy to commit aggravated abuse on an elderly or disabled adult, and cruel treatment of a detainee.

A fourth officer involved in the murder was still at large on Thursday, according to FDLE's news release.

The arrests came at the end of a 2 1/2-month investigation by state law enforcement officers and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office. The Florida Department of Corrections, which runs the state's prison system, requested the investigation, according to the FDLE, which described how the inmate died in state custody in its press release:

On the morning of Feb. 14, the man, who had been living in the mental health unit at Dade Correctional Institution in south Miami-Dade County, was scheduled to be moved to Lake Correctional Institution west of Orlando.

Before he was taken out of his cell, he threw urine at one of the officers. The officers then put handcuffs on him and removed him from his cell.

Even though he was handcuffed and listening to officers, Rolon, Walton, Connor and the fourth officer started to beat him. He was then carried to a transport van and put in a compartment by himself.

During a stop in Ocala, the man was found dead. An autopsy found that he died from a punctured lung that led to internal bleeding. He also had face and torso injuries that appeared to be from a beating.

Rolon, Walton and Connor were booked Thursday into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, each with no bail.

The FDC is the state’s largest agency, and the nation’s third-largest state corrections system. It employs more than 25,000 full-time staff, including nearly 21,000 correctional officers. About 80,000 inmates are housed in Florida’s prison system.

It has come under intense public scrutiny over the past several years for inmate deaths and questionable use of force by its staff.

In 2014, the Miami Herald published a series of stories, “Cruel and Unusual,” that documented a number of cases, including the death of a 50-year-old mentally ill inmate who was pulled into a locked shower by prison guards — at Dade Correctional — as punishment after defecating in his cell and refusing to clean it up.

He was left unattended for more than an hour as the shower filled with steam and water, and later died.

No correction officers were charged with a crime following a lengthy investigation, but the man's family filed a lawsuit and reached a $4.5 million settlement with the state.

In his statement, FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said investigators conducted dozens of interviews over nearly three months "to ensure justice on behalf of the victim and his family.”

Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon, in a statement, said "the staff involved in this case failed, and as an agency we will not stand for this."

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle plans to speak to the media on Friday about its joint investigation with the FDLE.

