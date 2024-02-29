Florida prison system needs billions of dollars in repairs — but lawmakers say 'no'

TALLAHASSEE – With Florida’s aging prison system facing more than $2 billion in fast-needed repairs, renovations and new construction, state lawmakers are dismissing calls for putting big dollars into the work during budget talks underway.

Instead, a modest $100 million looks poised to be tucked into a state spending plan expected to top $116 billion, amounting to 0.1% of the entire budget. Several billion more are set aside in reserves.

A high-profile critic, former Sen. Jeff Brandes, a St. Petersburg Republican, lashed out at the approach, saying the spending plan continues to undermine safety and security within the nation’s third largest prison system.

“This is only 5% of what’s needed,” said Brandes, outspoken on prison issues during his dozen years in the Legislature, ended by term limits in 2022. “Only a portion of this money will be used to meet the critical needs of the system. It really speaks to the lack of a larger plan.”

The Florida Legislature looks unlikely to endorse a sweeping, multi-billion dollar plan to improve the state's crumbling prison system.

While the $100 million is expected to be recurring, meaning it will be built into future state spending plans, subsequent Legislatures can always change that.

More significant, though, may be the House’s refusal to bond the $100 million – a move that could have let the state borrow $1 billion for work needed across the system, struggling with a rising inmate population and massive staffing shortages.

“We just didn’t right now have an appetite to bond,” House Justice budget chair Chuck Brannan, R-Macclenny, said Wednesday.

Prison report shelved by lawmakers

The House refusal effectively ignores a 134-page report released in December by state consultants KPMG, which concluded that between $6.3 billion and $11.9 billion was needed from Florida taxpayers over the next two decades to maintain, modernize and keep up with a forecasted surge of inmates.

At least $2.1 billion was immediately needed, KPMG found. Florida’s aging prisons include the state’s oldest, Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, which opened in 1913.

The 85,000-inmate prison system is on track to swell to between 107,705 and 123,619 inmates over the next 20 years, according to KPMG’s report.

Bonding, though, means borrowing. And Gov. Ron DeSantis spent much of his now-suspended presidential campaign touting how his administration had paid down $5 billion in state debt since taking office – drawing contrast with the trillions of debt accumulated by the federal government.

GOP governors wary of bonding

DeSantis’ predecessor, now-U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, also was wary of bonding, especially for construction at schools, colleges and universities. But Brannan’s counterpart, Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, argued the approach could free up more needed dollars for prison work.

Instead, lawmakers “are not even treading water,” said Brandes, now president of the Florida Policy Project research organization.

Lawmakers in their budget negotiations also look poised to put another patch on Florida’s prison problems.

KPMG in its report pointed out that the state’s shortage of correctional officers – ranging as high as 72% at Baker Correctional Institute – is prompted, in part, by a declining labor pool in the North Florida region where most lockups are housed.

About three-quarters of the state’s prison housing is un-air conditioned. While that has raised talk among inmate advocates of suing the state for its treatment of those locked up in sweltering, out-moded institutions, it’s also portrayed as a factor blunting workers from seeking jobs in Florida prisons.

Air-conditioning not at 75% of prison housing units

Some lawmakers, though, scoff at providing air-conditioning. Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, last fall grilled KPMG consultants over what they said was a $582 million cost to install air-conditioning across the system.

“Do you know if instead of air conditioning, additional beds for inmates, if that $582 million could be spent to increase salaries and benefits? ... Would that make a difference in retention?” asked Martin, a former prosecutor, during a hearing on the KPMG “master plan.”

Correctional officer pay has steadily been raised in recent years to where starting salaries now run about $48,620.

But budget negotiators now are advancing plans to spend $15.4 million in next year’s budget to continue deploying Florida National Guard members at short-staffed prisons.

At least 300 National Guard members were asked to voluntarily work last year in Florida’s prisons to ease staffing shortages driving extensive overtime costs by the dwindling number of correctional staff. The Guard personnel don’t directly supervise inmates, but rather enhance security at prisons.

National Guard not a permanent solution

Brannan on Wednesday said setting aside more money to cover the Guard’s use in prison was not intended to be viewed as a permanent solution. “We’re just trying to plug the hole until we get where we need to be,” Brannan said.

House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, also defended his chamber’s resistance to spend big on the state’s prison problems: “Do we need to put significant dollars toward our prisons? Absolutely. And we’re doing it in this year’s budget?”

But on bonding the money, Renner said that with rising interest rates, now is not a good time to borrow.

“The last thing we should do with interest rates at a historic high for the last couple of decades at least, is go bond now at these higher rates,” he added.

John Kennedy is a reporter in the USA TODAY Network’s Florida Capital Bureau. He can be reached at jkennedy2@gannett.com, or on X at @JKennedyReport.

