Florida probation officer sexually abused offenders under his watch, Hillsborough sheriff says

A former probation officer with the Florida Department of Corrections has been arrested in Hillsborough County on charges that he sexually abused two people who were under his watch.

Jeremy Greenidge, 26, was arrested Friday on two charges of sexual battery and one charge of attempted sexual battery. He was booked at the Hillsborough County jail and was being held Friday evening in lieu of $45,000 bail.

Hillsborough sheriff’s officials said the incidents occurred between June and October. In both cases, Greenidge received oral sex from offenders under his watch. He also solicited a third, deputies said.

“All three victims said they believed had they not performed the sex acts on the suspect, he would have violated their probation resulting in them going to jail,” a news release from the sheriff’s office states.

The sheriff’s office started investigating after one of the offenders came forward to report what happened.

”This is an individual took an oath to keep his community safe. He not only broke that oath, but he abused his power,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.