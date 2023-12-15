Florida prosecutor announces first death penalty case under new child rape law

In a first for Florida, a Central Florida prosecutor is seeking the death penalty for a man charged with raping a child.

The pursuit of capital punishment comes after lawmakers passed and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure allowing the death penalty for those convicted of sexually battering children under the age of 12.

Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson this week announced that a Lake County grand jury had indicted Joseph Andrew Giampa, 36, on charges of child sexual battery and promoting a sexual performance of a child.

In a statement, Gladson said his decision to pursue the death penalty “reflects the gravity of the charges and the State Attorney’s Office’s dedication to holding criminals accountable for their actions. … Our commitment to ensuring justice and protecting the vulnerable remains unwavering.”

The local angle: Prosecutor, citing law that took effect Oct. 1, will seek death penalty in child sex case

Gladstone's decision to seek the death penalty will almost surely wdraw legal challenges, as both U.S. Supreme Court and Florida Supreme Court precedents have barred death sentences for rapists.

The governor acknowledged as much on social media, posting that it “will be the first case to challenge SCOTUS (the U.S. Supreme Court) since I signed legislation to make pedophiles eligible for the death penalty. (Gladson) has my full support.”

In a 2008 case out of Louisiana, the U.S. Supreme Court decided 5-4 that the state was constitutionally barred “from imposing the death penalty for the rape of a child where the crime did not result, and was not intended to result, in the victim’s death.” All of the justices who were in the majority, however, are no longer on the court.

An empty cell on Florida's Death Row.

DeSantis: Measure is 'for the protection of children'

Florida trial judges now have the discretion to impose the death penalty or sentence defendants to life in prison. If fewer than eight jurors recommend death, judges would have to impose life sentences.

Juries would still need to unanimously find defendants guilty of the crimes before the sentencing phase would begin.

During a May 1 bill signing event, DeSantis said the measure is “for the protection of children.”

“Unfortunately, in our society, we have very heinous sex crimes that are committed against children under the age of 12 years old,” he said. “These are really the worst of the worst. The perpetrators of these crimes are often serial offenders.”

The bill was approved 34-5 in the Senate and 95-14 in the House.

State Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, sponsored the bill as a rebuke of court rulings that found capital punishment not appropriate for sex crimes against children: "If an individual rapes an 11-year-old, a 10-year-old, a 2-year-old or a 5-year-old, they should be subject to the death penalty," said Martin, a former prosecutor, who added that victims often never escape the trauma.

In fact, Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book of Plantation, a child sex abuse survivor who voted for the bill, told the Senate Rules Committee when lawmakers debated the proposal that "it never goes away. Sometimes you close your eyes and you see it. I don't get a chance to make it stop."

