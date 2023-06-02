Florida prosecutor drops charges against abortion protestors, Democratic chair. Here's why

All trespassing charges have been dropped against Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and 10 other abortion rights protesters, including the Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, after they were arrested April 3 in front of Tallahassee City Hall.

State Attorney Jack Campbell said there was probable cause for arrest, but in dropping the charges he explained the group known as Occupy Tallahassee clearly wanted to be arrested and generate media attention “to amplify their political agenda.

“The State has no interest in encouraging more unlawful behavior through extending their notoriety as they move through the court system,” said Campbell.

While the Florida Legislature debated and approved a six-week abortion ban, dozens of women of all ages gathered in the plaza at City Hall across from the State Capitol to “defend reproductive freedom.”

The City issued a permit to use the space from sunset to sundown.

The night the Senate approved Florida’s Heartbeat Protection Act, Fried and Book were among those who walked past police barricades to form a circle on the plaza and began singing “Lean on Me,” in defiance of the curfew.

A half hour later police warned if they did not disperse, they would be arrested. One protester left. Police then handcuffed and led away Fried, Book, and nine others.

“I would have gladly gone to trial over this,” said Fried in a statement, “because Floridians are being denied the fundamental right to control their own bodies. If that’s not worth being arrested for, I don’t know what is.”

Book said she had no intention of being booked into the Leon County Jail that night

She left her office wearing high heels to walk across Pensacola Street to show solidarity with the protesters.

“If I had I would have worn different shoes,” she told the Tallahassee Democrat.

City Manager Reese Goad made the decision to remove the protesters. He explained that he had told them numerous times during the day that they would have to vacate at sundown.

Campbell said he dropped the charges due to the defendants lack of criminal history and the cooperation the group gave law enforcement during the incident.

"Lawfull protest is fully permissible in Tallahassee and this incident has demonstrated how it can be accomplished," said Campbell.

Democratic Chair Nikki Fried was arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department along with Sen. Lauren Book and about a dozen activists who were sitting in a circle singing ÒLean on MeÓ outside of City Hall on Monday, April 3, 2023. The group was speaking out in opposition to SB 300, which would put in place a six-week abortion ban.

But those who violate the rules, said Campbell should expect to be arrested and warned future protesters if they resist being arrested, "or otherwise assail law enforcement, greater penalties will be sought."

As news broke about charges being dropped, Fried tweeted out a fundraising appeal for Act Blue and the Florida Democratic Party.

"11 million women in Florida had our freedoms taken away. We stood up. We spoke out. 11 of us got arrested. 11 of us had the charges dropped. We don’t have our freedoms back yet. We keep fighting. $11 for 11 arrested protecting rights of 11 million women."

