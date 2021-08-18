Florida prosecutors seek death penalty for accused Daytona Beach cop killer

Florida prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for the man charged with shooting a local police officer in the head, which led to his death on Tuesday, 55 days after the attack.

Othal Wallace, 29, wore handcuffs and an orange jail-issued jumpsuit for his first appearance in a Daytona Beach court on Wednesday, where he was flanked by three police officers. Just one day prior, Daytona Beach police officer Jason Raynor died nearly two months after Wallace allegedly shot him in the head while Raynor tried to question him in the parking lot of an apartment building, according to a charging affidavit.

Raynor, 26, and other officers were in the area after complaints from citizens about crime there.

FLORIDA POLICE OFFICER SHOT IN THE HEAD NEARLY 2 MONTHS AGO DIES FROM HIS INJURIES

After the shooting, police released police body camera footage of the officer approaching the vehicle, from which Wallace emerges. As Raynor instructs Wallace to sit in the car and asks him if he lives at the location, Wallace continues toward him, asking, "What’s going on?"

"Can you sit down? I’ll talk to you," Raynor says, seemingly calmly.

Wallace responds: "Come on now. Don’t do this," as he continues asking questions.

FLORIDA POLICE OFFICER 'CRITICAL' AFTER SHOT IN HEAD; MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR 'COWARD' SUSPECT

Wallace then fled the area, but was arrested three days later following a massive manhunt.

Charges against Wallace, who was already being held without bail in connection with the shooting, have since been upgraded to include first-degree murder. Prosecutors said Wednesday they will seek the death penalty.

"We will proceed with our solemn mission to hold Officer Jason Raynor’s murderer accountable," said State Attorney R.J. Larizza in a news release. "Justice equals accountability and justice demands the death penalty."

Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young announced Raynor’s passing on Tuesday evening, noting that the beloved officer had his immediate family by his side at the time.

"The outpouring of love and support that all of you have shown to our police department and to Officer Raynor’s family since he was severely injured has been nothing short of amazing," Young wrote. He later added: "Now more than ever, we ask for all of you to embrace the Raynor family and the Daytona Beach Police Department in your hearts during this devastating time and pray that God will give us all the strength to persevere through this senseless tragedy."

During Wednesday’s court appearance, which lasted about a minute, Wallace spoke only when prompted by the judge before being led out of the room.

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report, as well as the Associated Press.