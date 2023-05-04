Florida Proud Boys Biggs, Tarrio found guilty of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 actions

Joe Biggs, bottom left, in gray and black checked jacket, marches at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, in this photo shared in a Department of Justice affidavit supporting Biggs' arrest.

Four Proud Boys, including Joe Biggs of unincorporated Volusia County, were found guilty Thursday by a federal jury of seditious conspiracy for their roles in leading hordes of Donald Trump supporters into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The riot delayed the certification of the 2020 election declaring Joe Biden the winner, and led to the deaths of several people, including a police officer who died by suicide the next day and a "Stop the Steal" protester who was shot during the fracas.

In addition to Biggs, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio of Miami, Ethan Nordean of Washington state and Zachary Rehl, president of the Philadelphia chapter. were found by a jury to be guilty of the uncommon seditious conspiracy charge. The case was deliberated by a jury for seven days after a more-than three-month trial.

The four were also found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

They face a maximum of 20 years in prison on the seditious conspiracy charge, defined by law as being two or more people who “conspire to overthrow, put down or destroy by force the Government of the United States.”

A fifth Proud Boy, Dominic Pezzola of upstate New York, was found guilty of stealing a police shield during the riot. The jury was split on whether he was guilty of seditious conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding.

