Florida Publix shooting: Shoppers return to collect belongings after toddler, grandmother killed

Shoppers who fled from a Florida Publix store after a gunman opened fire on Thursday – killing a woman and her 1-year-old grandchild before turning the gun on himself – had the chance to return to the scene on Friday morning to retrieve their belongings, police said.

The Public Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) allowed any shoppers who were at the Royal Palm Beach Publix store during Thursday morning’s shooting to return anytime between 9 a.m. and noon Friday to collect their personal items, the department announced on Twitter.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 55-year-old Timothy J. Wall allegedly shot a woman and her grandson, who was just shy of 2 years old, before turning the gun on himself, police have said. The Publix grocery store is situated in a strip mall that also houses restaurants and stores.

The identities of the victims will not be released as the family has invoked Marsy’s Law, which prevents law enforcement from making public any information related to crime victims.

The sheriff’s office initially said investigators believed the shooter and the victims knew each other. Later Thursday, a PBSO spokesperson said there was no "known motive or relationship between the gunman and the victims."

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting. Officials have said the store will remain closed until Saturday.

