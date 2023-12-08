Florida Puerto Rican Parade opens 2024 scholarship Fund Program

The Florida Puerto Rican Parade announces the launch of the 2024 scholarship application period.

The scholarship provides financial assistance to Central Florida’s GED holders, high school seniors, and college students to help them reach their academic goals.

Students must meet the following requirements if they want to apply:

Be a GED holder, high school senior student, or student currently attending or planning to enroll in a full-time accredited college or university.

Plan to enroll in a full-time accredited college or university

Demonstrate potential for academic and leadership success within the community.

Indicate extracurricular activities, including but not limited to sports and community activities

Have a 3.0 grade-point average.

Complete the required 1,000-word essay in Spanish or English

Applications must be submitted by February 9, 2024, by 5 p.m.

For additional details and to download the application, visit Scholarships Fund Program 2024.

The Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival will be held in downtown Orlando on April 27, 2024.

This year’s theme is “Civic Engagement and Responsibilities.”

