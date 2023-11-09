Florida Purple Alert issued for missing Lakeland woman

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who went missing in Lakeland on Tuesday.

A Florida Purple Alert was issued for 76-year-old Martha Clements on Wednesday.

Police said she was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Garrison Drive, and is now believed to be in the Sumter County.

She is believed to be traveling in a 2021 red Ford EcoSport with the Florida wheelchair license tag VQ9LZ.

According to police, Clements is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has short white hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a light-colored shirt and jeans before she disappeared.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Lakeland Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center at 863-834-6966.

A Florida Purple Alert is issued when the missing subject suffers from a mental or cognitive disability that is not Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder or dementia-related.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.