Reuters

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said the Biden administration could continue to limit who can be arrested by U.S. immigration agents pending the outcome of its appeal of a federal judge's ruling that blocked a memo outlining new enforcement priorities. The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the judge in Texas in an August decision https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/us-judge-blocks-bidens-limits-immigrant-arrests-deportation-2021-08-19 was likely wrong that federal law limits the discretion immigration authorities have to decide who should be arrested and placed into deportation proceedings. The appeals court issued a stay blocking the judge's decision from taking effect while the government's appeal is pending.