A Florida python named Elvis is helping stop the spread of the state's most notorious pest

STUART, Fla. — The war being waged against Florida's most notorious pest experienced a recent battlefield victory. It's a sign humans could finally be gaining ground against one of the greatest invasions ever to occur on American soil: the spread of Burmese pythons.

No one is celebrating yet. But this past winter, the good guys took a big step in pushing back the battle lines against one of the world's most voracious predators.

Python breeding season typically runs November through March. Its peak is right around Valentine's Day, of course.

Partners in South Florida's radio signal python tracking program combined this past season to remove:

86 adult pythons

5,000 pounds approximate combined weight

53 reproductive females

2,500 developing eggs

That's 2,500 fewer Burmese pythons that one day would wreak havoc on Florida's native mammals, birds and other reptiles.

Scout snakes

The collective harvest marked the most successful season yet since 2006, when scout snake tracking programs first came into use..

The teamwork of the U.S Geological Survey, the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Conservancy of Southwest Florida has enabled research-based removal of pythons to become more effective.

“Our experts are committed to using innovative methods and technologies to track invasive pythons,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt. “This partnership will further aid in our efforts to eliminate this growing threat to South Florida’s ecosystem and biodiversity.”

The tracking program is part of the Interior Department's $142 million commitment in fiscal year 2020 to invasive species management activities including prevention, early detection, rapid response, control and research.

U.S. Dept. of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt in Big Cypress National Preserve in Southwest Florida helps release a male Burmese python with an implanted tracking device to lead biologists to other invasive pythons.

How the scout snake program works:

Male snakes are captured as they move across roads, paths, trails and along levees, or when they are found in breeding aggregations

They are transported to one of several locations for surgery

Veterinarians implant a radio transmitter about the size of a AA battery

Snakes are then released back into areas near where they were collected

Snakes are tracked using their radio signal

Biologists find the male snakes breeding with or nearby female snakes

Females and some other males are humanely euthanized and data is collected

Other males found in breeding groups are sometimes drafted into the tracking program.

Scout snakes are marked on the outside of their bodies with fluorescent orange tags and highly visible scale marks. Anyone who finds one of these should take a photo, leave the snake where it was found and report its location to the email address on the tag.

The 'Most Valuable Pythons' - led by Elvis

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida has operated its radio tracking program since 2013. Conservancy python environmental science project manager Ian Bartoszek said his program currently uses 40 tagged male pythons in its platoon of python scouts. But a few of the snakes have become war heroes.

"I call a few of these snakes my MVPs — Most Valuable Pythons," Bartoszek said. "They're led by Elvis, The King, who was tagged in 2013 and reigns as the world's longest surviving tagged male python."

Joining Elvis on Baroszek's MVP patrol are Johnny "He's My Boy," Luther, Ender and Quattro. Together the MVPs rooted out 10 females this past season. Elvis and Quattro each located three. Luther and Johnny, two each, including two 100-plus pounders found by Johnny.

A Burmese python measuring 17 feet, 3 inches and weighing 152 pounds was the largest female captured by the Big Cypress National Preserve Scout Snake Program during the 2019-2020 breeding season. Matthew McCollister, Big Cypress Biologist, Thomas Forsyth, Big Cypress Superintendent, Michael Reupert, Big Cypress volunteer, and Pedro Ramos, Everglades National Park Superintendent are all part of efforts to rid South Florida of one of its most problematic invasive species.