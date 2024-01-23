Florida ranked near top of U.S. states with highest grocery store costs

The cost of groceries has been on a constant rise nationwide, and it’s impacting Florida.

According to a new survey from the Census Bureau, Floridians spend on average, $287 each week on groceries.

Placing the state fifth on the list for the highest average grocery bill in the country.

Researchers say that prices are going up because of a combination of factors including inflation and supply chain issues.

However, there are ways to curve that.

“We can go to the store hungry and more than likely splurge more,” said Mark Hamrick with Bankrate. “So, eat before you go to the grocery store and have a general idea about the menu that you want for the coming week.”

Experts say we are unlikely to bounce back to pre-pandemic inflation levels, but financial experts expect food prices to stabilize in the future.

