Florida ranks as the state with the most women-owned businesses this Women's History Month

In case you don't know, March is Women's History Month. And International Women's Day is Friday, March 8.

Women make up more than two-thirds of America’s minimum-wage workforce and about 51% of the population, but political representation, workplace and healthcare equality for women are a different story in most U.S. states.

“Across all workers in the United States in 2022, including those working part-time or part of the year, women were typically paid just 78 cents for every dollar paid to a man – adding up to a difference of $11,450 over the course of the year,” according to a 2023 report from the National Partnership for Women and Families.

Personal finance company WalletHub analyzed metrics like each state’s unemployment rate for women, share of women in poverty, share of woman-owned businesses, accessibility of quality women’s healthcare and even female homicide rates, to find the best and worst states for women to live in 2024.

Although Florida didn't place particularly high or low on the general rankings list, The Sunshine State did score well in a couple of WalletHub's key metrics for this study.

Here’s WalletHub’s list of the best and worst states for women this year, where Florida ranked on the list and why.

What is the best U.S. state to live in as a woman?

According to WalletHub, Massachusetts is the state with the highest quality of life for women because of its low unemployment rate among women (2.8%).

“The Bay State, whose governor is a woman (Maura Healey), also has the lowest share of women who don’t have health insurance, at 2.1%,” the study says.

“Women in Massachusetts can rely on great healthcare in general, as the state’s hospitals rank third in the nation for women’s health care, and only 7% of women couldn’t afford to see a doctor in the past year.”

Massachusetts also placed first on WalletHub’s “Best states to have a baby” and “Best states for working moms” lists.

WalletHub’s list of the top 10 best U.S. states for women

Massachusetts District of Columbia Minnesota Vermont Maine Maryland New York Hawaii New Jersey Delaware

What is the worst U.S. state to live in as a woman?

Oklahoma ranked as the worst state for women overall on WalletHub’s list and also ranked second among the states that had the lowest percentages of women that voted in the 2020 election.

WalletHub’s list of the 10 worst U.S. states for women

Oklahoma Louisiana Mississippi Alabama Texas Arkansas West Virginia Wyoming Georgia Missouri

Is Florida one of the best states to live in for women?

On WalletHub’s list, Florida doesn’t rank in the best or worst states. The Sunshine State placed in the middle of the list, as the 28th best state for women in 2024.

Florida led the way with some of the lowest unemployment rates for women and the most women-owned businesses. Florida placed in the bottom 10 rankings in two categories, ranking among states with the highest number of uninsured female residents and one of the lowest high school graduation rates for women.

Here’s how Florida ranked in some of WalletHub’s key metrics for this study:

36th – Median earnings for female workers (adjusted for cost of living)

1st – Unemployment rate for women

31st – Share of women in poverty

1st – Share of women-owned businesses

44th – High school graduation rate for women

41st – Share of women who voted in 2020 presidential election

48th – Female uninsured rate

13th – Women’s life expectancy at birth

27th – Quality of women’s hospitals

28th – Women’s preventive health care

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Study ranks Florida as state with the most women-owned businesses