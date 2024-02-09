Florida ranks within top 5 ‘most sinful’ states. What wicked behaviors is our state guilty of?

As each state goes back and forth on whether they're the best out of the 50, the reality is that each one has its own virtues and vices.

To see which states give into their desires the most, WalletHub compared each state across 55 key indicators of immoral or illicit behavior.

“Although residents of every state have wonderful qualities, people across the nation have their own moral struggles, from violent outbursts and bullying to compulsive gambling, excessive lust and self-destructive consumption," WalletHub Analyst Cassandra Happe said about the study. "At the individual level, harmful behavior may only impact a few people, but when a higher share of a state’s population engages in these activities, it diminishes the overall quality of life.”

While the state at the top of the list might not surprise anything (hint: "Sin City" is found there), Florida wasn't too far behind.

What makes a state sinful?

To determine the most sinful states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across seven key dimensions: anger/hatred, jealousy, excesses/vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

Experts further explain that they examined those dimensions using 55 relevant metrics, with a numerical value assigned to each metric. They graded it on a 100-point scale with a score of 100 representing the highest level of sinfulness.

For example, in the “anger and hatred” section, researchers looked at the rates of violent crime and bullying, in addition to 13 other factors. As for “greed,” researchers searched how many casinos were in the area and every area's share of adults with gambling addictions.

Researchers then used the data from each metric to calculate each city’s weighted average and used that to rank the states from most to least sinful.

Where does Florida land within the most sinful states?

Florida placed fourth in WalletHub's ranking, seeing an index score of 50.62.

Lust: 4

Vanity : 4

Jealousy: 5

Laziness : 19

Greed: 32

Anger and Hatred: 41

Excesses and vices: 42

What's the most sinful state? What are the top 10 most sinful states in the country?

Source: WalletHub

Nevada ranks as the most sinful state in America, which probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise with Las Vegas housed within its borders. The study found that it was the top state for greed as it leads the nation in casinos, and it also has one of the largest gambling arrests per capita.

"Nevada residents also have some anger issues that they vent online, as over 10% of internet comments written by people in the state are hostile, one of the highest rates in the nation," the study said.

"In addition, people in the Silver State can be a bit self-centered while partaking in their various vices. Sadly, the state has the second-lowest volunteer rate in the country."

As for the rest of most sinful states, here's who joins Nevada and Florida:

Nevada - 60.47 Louisiana - 55.21 California - 54.94 Florida - 50.62 Tennessee - 50.35 South Carolina - 49.39 Texas - 48.24 Arizona - 47.33 Pennsylvania - 46.66 Delaware - 46.45

What Florida cities are considered the most sinful cities?

Miami and Orlando are two of the Sunshine State's most sinful cities, according to a November WalletHub.

South Florida's Miami placed ninth on the list, seeing separate scores in each category such as:

Lust: 7

Jealousy: 10

Greed: 78

Anger and Hatred: 114

Excesses and vices: 157

Overall score in sinful behaviors: 53.01

As for Central Florida's Orlando, it nabbed the 12th spot on the list with these statistics:

Lust: 17

Jealousy: 7

Greed: 162

Anger and Hatred: 7

Excesses and vices: 104

Overall score in sinful behaviors: 51.24

WalletHub asked experts: What makes some states more sinful than others?

How much of these behaviors can be attributed to our state? Are Floridians really more likely to be jealous and vain compared to residents in a state like West Virginia or Iowa?

Andrew Burnstine, associate professor at Lynn University's College of Business and Management, told WalletHub that social sin resides within a group or a community of people.

"It exists within any structure in society that oppresses human beings, violates human dignity, stifles freedom, and/or imposes great inequity. The only way we can recognize these sinful structures is if we step outside our own world and consider the world from another person's perspective," he said.

Yuliya Zabyelina, associate professor at the University of Alabama's Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, noted the term "sinful" is often rooted in religious or moral beliefs and applying it to U.S. states involves assessing complex and multifaceted factors.

"What may be considered a 'sin' in one culture might be perfectly acceptable in another. One cannot assume there exists a universal standard for 'sinfulness,'" Zabyelina wrote. "Applying a singular standard based on culture assumes a hierarchy of cultural values, which can be ethnocentric. It fails to appreciate the diversity of human experiences and perspectives, and it may perpetuate cultural biases."

She ended her note by adding that laws vary widely between U.S. states, saying what is legal in one jurisdiction may be illegal in another.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida ranks 4th for most sinful US states list. Here's why