Florida rapper Glokknine behind bars on attempted murder charge in Florida

Jacquavius Dennard Smith is back in the slammer again.

The Orlando rapper, better known by his stage name 9lokkNine (aka “GlokkNine”) turned himself in to Orlando cops on Friday. This was the Florida resident’s fifth time in custody in five years.

In the most recent case, the hip hopper was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting on Thursday and a warrant was issued for his arrest; he turned himself into the Orlando Police Department the following day. His involvement in the crime is still unclear.

The 20-year-old remains in the Orange County Jail facing numerous charges, including attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the Orlando Sentinel first reported.

According to Orange County court records, a judge revoked Smith’s bond on an oxycodone possession charge in a separate case.

For someone so young, Smith is building up quite the rap sheet.

Earlier this year, Smith was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm in Miami.

And last May, the “Az-Za” singer was arrested in Orlando on charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and illegal firearm possession.

Smith’s trouble with the law has unfortunately overshadowed his career. In August 2018, at just 18 years old, Glokk signed a recording contract with Birdman and Cash Money Records. rumored to be in the $2 million range.