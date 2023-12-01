Florida real estate: Top home sales on Treasure Coast in November 2023
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A $15.4 million home that belonged to Swedish pro golfer Jesper Parnevik in Tequesta's Indian Hills was the most expensive home sold on the Treasure Coast in November.
The 18,549-square-foot waterfront home on the Indian River Lagoon, with nine bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms, was built for Parnevik in 2002.
Here are the 15 most expensive single-family home sales — five each in Martin, Indian River and St. Lucie counties — based on market listing service data as of Nov. 30.
MARTIN COUNTY
1. 17553 S.E. Conch Bar Ave.
Sale price: $15.4 million
Location: Tequesta
Bedrooms: 9
Bathrooms: 6.5
Square feet: 18,549
Year built: 2002
Acres: 0.43
2. 19013 S.E. Jupiter River Drive
Sale price: $9.7 million
Location: Jupiter
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 7.5
Square feet: 11,234
Year built: 2023
Acres: 0.65
3. 17925 S.E. Village Circle
Sale price: $5.75 million
Location: Tequesta
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 6.5
Square feet: 7,425
Year built: 1994
Acres: 0.91
4. 18903 S.E. Jupiter River Drive
Sale price: $3.34 million
Location: Jupiter
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3.5
Square feet: 4,400
Year built: 1976
Acres: 0.8
5. 19 Island Road
Sale price: $2.725 million
Location: Sewalls Point
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Square feet: 4,805
Year built: 1984
Acres: 0.35
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY
1. 30 Beachside Drive Apt 302
Sale price: $3.61 million
Location: Vero Beach
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 4
Square feet: 3,810
Year built: 2001
Acres: N/A
2. 8050 Highway A1A, Tower 2, Unit 3N/S
Sale price: $3.35 million
Location: Vero Beach
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4.5
Square feet: 4,954
Year built: 2023
Acres: N/A
3. 985 Beachcomber Lane
Sale price: $2.985 million
Location: Vero Beach
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Square feet: 2,322
Year built: 1959
Acres: 0.39
4. 927 Surfsedge Way
Sale price: $2.825 million
Location: Vero Beach
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3.5
Square feet: 4,098
Year built: 2021
Acres: 0.22
5. 8050 Highway A1A, Tower 2, Unit PHN
Sale price: $2.1 million
Location: Vero Beach
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3.5
Square feet: 2,477
Year built: 2023
Acres: N/A
ST. LUCIE COUNTY
1. 3331 S.E. River Vista Drive
Sale price: $1.73 million
Location: Port St. Lucie
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4
Square feet: 3,685
Year built: 2000
Acres: 0.48
2. 13305 N.W. Baywood Place
Sale price: $1.7 million
Location: Palm City
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4.5
Square feet: 5,616
Year built: 2016
Acres: 0.44
Realtor did not provide photos.
3. 4405 S. Indian River Drive
Sale price: $1.2 million
Location: Fort Pierce
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Square feet: 3,510
Year built: 1986
Acres: 0.73
4. 166 S.E. Bella Strano
Sale price: $1.2 million
Location: Port St. Lucie
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4.5
Square feet: 6,159
Year built: 2007
Acres: 0.16
5. 1705 Bayshore Drive
Sale price: $1.2 million
Location: Fort Pierce
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 3
Square feet: 1,907
Year built: 1962
Acres: 0.24
Ananya Tiwari is TCPalm's business reporter. You can contact her at ananya.tiwari@tcpalm.com or follow her on Twitter.com at @Ananyati.
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Top 15 luxury homes sold in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, FL