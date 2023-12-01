Florida real estate: Top home sales on Treasure Coast in November 2023

A $15.4 million home that belonged to Swedish pro golfer Jesper Parnevik in Tequesta's Indian Hills was the most expensive home sold on the Treasure Coast in November.

The 18,549-square-foot waterfront home on the Indian River Lagoon, with nine bedrooms and 6½ bathrooms, was built for Parnevik in 2002.

Here are the 15 most expensive single-family home sales — five each in Martin, Indian River and St. Lucie counties — based on market listing service data as of Nov. 30.

MARTIN COUNTY

1. 17553 S.E. Conch Bar Ave.

17553 SE Conch Bar Ave, Jupiter

Sale price: $15.4 million

Location: Tequesta

Bedrooms: 9

Bathrooms: 6.5

Square feet: 18,549

Year built: 2002

Acres: 0.43

2. 19013 S.E. Jupiter River Drive

19013 SE Jupiter River Dr, Jupiter

Sale price: $9.7 million

Location: Jupiter

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 7.5

Square feet: 11,234

Year built: 2023

Acres: 0.65

3. 17925 S.E. Village Circle

Sale price: $5.75 million

Location: Tequesta

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 6.5

Square feet: 7,425

Year built: 1994

Acres: 0.91

4. 18903 S.E. Jupiter River Drive

18903 SE Jupiter River Dr, Jupiter

Sale price: $3.34 million

Location: Jupiter

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Square feet: 4,400

Year built: 1976

Acres: 0.8

5. 19 Island Road

19 Island Rd, Sewalls Point

Sale price: $2.725 million

Location: Sewalls Point

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Square feet: 4,805

Year built: 1984

Acres: 0.35

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

1. 30 Beachside Drive Apt 302

30 Beachside Dr Apt 302, Vero Beach

Sale price: $3.61 million

Location: Vero Beach

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4

Square feet: 3,810

Year built: 2001

Acres: N/A

2. 8050 Highway A1A, Tower 2, Unit 3N/S

8050 Highway A1a, Tower 2, Units 3N & 3S, Vero Beach

Sale price: $3.35 million

Location: Vero Beach

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4.5

Square feet: 4,954

Year built: 2023

Acres: N/A

3. 985 Beachcomber Lane

985 Beachcomber Ln, Vero Beach

Sale price: $2.985 million

Location: Vero Beach

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Square feet: 2,322

Year built: 1959

Acres: 0.39

4. 927 Surfsedge Way

927 Surfsedge Way, Vero Beach

Sale price: $2.825 million

Location: Vero Beach

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3.5

Square feet: 4,098

Year built: 2021

Acres: 0.22

5. 8050 Highway A1A, Tower 2, Unit PHN

8050 Highway A1a, Tower 2, Ph N, Vero Beach

Sale price: $2.1 million

Location: Vero Beach

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Square feet: 2,477

Year built: 2023

Acres: N/A

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

1. 3331 S.E. River Vista Drive

3331 SE River Vista Dr, Port Saint Lucie

Sale price: $1.73 million

Location: Port St. Lucie

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Square feet: 3,685

Year built: 2000

Acres: 0.48

2. 13305 N.W. Baywood Place

Sale price: $1.7 million

Location: Palm City

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4.5

Square feet: 5,616

Year built: 2016

Acres: 0.44

Realtor did not provide photos.

3. 4405 S. Indian River Drive

4405 S Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce

Sale price: $1.2 million

Location: Fort Pierce

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Square feet: 3,510

Year built: 1986

Acres: 0.73

4. 166 S.E. Bella Strano

166 SE Bella Strano, Port St. Lucie

Sale price: $1.2 million

Location: Port St. Lucie

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4.5

Square feet: 6,159

Year built: 2007

Acres: 0.16

5. 1705 Bayshore Drive

1705 Bayshore Dr, Fort Pierce

Sale price: $1.2 million

Location: Fort Pierce

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Square feet: 1,907

Year built: 1962

Acres: 0.24

Ananya Tiwari is TCPalm's business reporter. You can contact her at ananya.tiwari@tcpalm.com or follow her on Twitter.com at @Ananyati.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Top 15 luxury homes sold in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, FL