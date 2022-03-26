Florida reports 1,167 deaths, over 16,000 cases over the last 2 weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. — There were 16,741 new coronavirus cases over the last two weeks among Florida residents bringing the cumulative total to 5,841,469. With 1,167 more fatalities on record, 73,027 Florida residents have died.

The Florida Department of Health switched to bi-weekly reporting two weeks ago; there was not a report last week.

The death total over the last two weeks reflects a decrease from the 2,070 reported in the two weeks prior, but deaths can take several days or weeks to be reported. The majority of the newly reported deaths are people who died before this week.

The number of cases over the last two weeks decreased compared to the 24,167 reported in the two weeks prior. Positivity decreased to 2.3%. That’s for new cases only and excludes anyone who previously tested positive.

Of note, the state reports deal only with Florida resident cases and exclude nonresidents cases, which are no longer available.

Across the state, 905 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 from March 16-22, according to the latest White House report. In comparison, 1,172 were hospitalized the previous week. The week before that, it was 2,462.

Statewide, 15,452,648 residents, or 74% of people age 5 and up, have received at least one vaccination shot, including 8,216,308 who have completed their shot regimens but not received an additional dose through March 24. Meanwhile, 12,808 received an additional dose this week, bringing the total to 5,108,601.

Central Florida added 3,601 resident infections over the last two weeks, based on the actual date the state opened the case, for a total of 1,146,424: 1,397 more in Orange for 375,028; 373 more in Osceola for 113,128; 447 more in Polk for 199,528; 317 more in Lake for 84,610; 91 more in Sumter for 21,641; 360 more in Volusia for 116,346; 339 more in Brevard for 132,955; and 277 more in Seminole for 103,188.

———