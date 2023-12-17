Florida Republican Party strips Ziegler of authority, moves toward removal

Christian Ziegler, the embattled chairperson of the Republican Party of Florida who has been accused of rape, was stripped of his authority and had his salary reduced to $1 by members of the party’s executive board Sunday. The board also formally censured him in a resolution that called for his resignation, according to Adam Ross, the chairperson of the Pinellas County GOP who was in the room observing the proceedings.

“It was crystal clear today that the executive board believes that Christian no longer can do the job as chair because he can’t fundraise, doesn’t represent the values of the Republican Party and he won’t be able to help our candidates running for election,” Ross said.

The group also set another special meeting for Jan. 8 in Tallahassee, where a larger group of party members is slated to vote on completely removing Ziegler as chairperson and electing his replacement, said April Schiff, a member of the executive board from Hillsborough County.

During the roughly 90-minute meeting behind closed doors at the Rosen Centre Hotel in Orlando, the 40-person group of party leadership and representatives from each of Florida’s congressional districts decided Ziegler’s future. Many in the party hoped the move would be the beginning of the end of a scandal that they feared, left unaddressed, could detract from the organization’s readiness for 2024.

Schiff said the votes on all the motions related to Ziegler passed unanimously.

“That tells you the leaders of the Republican Party of Florida are on the road to doing the right thing and that is to make sure the party is in the best position possible to move forward with the elections in 2024,” Schiff said. “I think Christian is in a bad position ... but he has a responsibility to the Republican Party of Florida and he should not be damaging the party in any way — and this is damaging the party.”

Through an attorney, Ziegler has said he will be exonerated. Ziegler was present for the Orlando meeting on Sunday, and “spent a good deal of time explaining his side of the story as much as he could,” Schiff said, which included apologizing for putting the members in such an awkward position.

A woman made the rape allegation to Sarasota police in October, and since then, police have opened a criminal investigation. No charges have been filed.

The alleged victim was a woman who told police that she previously had a consensual three-way sexual encounter with Ziegler and his wife, Bridget — which prompted widespread criticism that the Zieglers’ vocal opposition to things like LGBTQ+ school lessons were hypocritical. According to a search warrant affidavit, Bridget Ziegler, who is a co-founder of the high-profile Moms for Liberty education group and a member of the Sarasota County School Board, confirmed to detectives that this threesome previously occurred.

The woman, whose name is redacted in police records, told police she’d agreed to have sex with both Zieglers again that day in October but canceled when she learned Bridget Ziegler could not attend, according to the affidavit.

After the investigation into Christian Ziegler was publicly revealed through news stories on Nov. 30, some of the state’s most powerful Republicans — including Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo — called on him to resign.

Still, Ziegler indicated earlier this month in an email to party members that he had no plans to step aside, and he did not do so on Sunday.

By the time the meeting concluded, though, much of the decisions about his future were no longer up to him.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.