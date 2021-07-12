Florida resident detained as key suspect in Haiti killing

DÁNICA COTO
·6 min read

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The latest suspect detained in the search for the masterminds and assassins in the killing of President Jovenel Moïse is a Haitian man in his 60s living in Florida who claims to be a medical doctor and has accused the leaders of his homeland of corruption.

Police identified the man on Sunday night as Christian Emmanuel Sanon and said Moïse's alleged killers were protecting him.

The head of Haiti's police, Léon Charles, accused Sanon of working with those who plotted and participated in Moïse’s killing, which stunned the nation of more than 11 million people. He gave no information on the purported masterminds.

Charles said that among the items found by officers at Sanon’s house in Haiti were a hat with the logo of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, 20 boxes of bullets, gun parts, four automobile license plates from the Dominican Republic, two cars and correspondence with unidentified people.

“We continue to make strides,” Charles said of police efforts to solve the brazen attack early Wednesday at Moïse’s home that killed the president and seriously wounded his wife, Martine, who is hospitalized in Miami.

Charles said Sanon was in contact with a firm that provides security for politicians and recruited the suspects in the killing. He said Sanon flew into Haiti on a private jet accompanied by several of the alleged gunmen.

The gunmen’s initial mission was to protect Sanon, but they later received a new order: to arrest the president, Charles said.

“The operation started from there,” he said, adding that an additional 22 suspects joined the group and that contact was made with Haitian citizens.

More than 20 Colombians are suspected in the killing of the president. Eighteen have been arrested, along with three Haitians. Charles said five of the suspects are still at large and at least three have been killed.

“They are dangerous individuals,” Charles said. “I’m talking commando, specialized commando.”

Charles said that after Moïse was killed, one of the suspects phoned Sanon, who then got in touch with two people believed to be the intellectual authors of the plot. He did not identify the masterminds or say if police know who they are.

The police chief said Haitian authorities obtained the information from interrogations and other aspects of the investigation. He added that police are working with high-ranking Colombian officials to identify details of the alleged plot, including when the suspects left Colombia and who paid for their tickets.

At a news conference on Monday, Colombia’s national police chief General Jorge Luis Vargas said that Florida-based CTU security used the company's credit card to buy 19 plane tickets from Bogota to Santo Domingo for the group of retired Colombian soldiers who have been arrested in Haiti. Most arrived in the Dominican Republic in June and moved into Haiti within a few weeks, Vargas said, adding that 23 Colombians are currently under arrest in Haiti.

Colombian officials said they are cooperating with Haiti's investigation but refused to name any other companies that could be implicated in hiring the former soldiers.

Vargas said that Dimitri Herard, head of general security at Haiti’s National Palace, flew to Colombia, Ecuador and Panama in the months prior to the assassination. Colombian police are investigating his activities in the country, and whether he had any role in recruiting the mercenaries. In Haiti prosecutors are seeking to interrogate Herard over the president’s assassination.

Sanon has lived in Broward County in Florida, as well as in Hillsborough County on the Gulf Coast. Records show he has also lived in Kansas City, Missouri. He filed for bankruptcy in 2013 and identifies himself as a doctor in a video on YouTube titled “Leadership for Haiti.”

However, records show Sanon has never been licensed to practice medicine in Florida or any other occupation covered by the state's Department of Health.

In the video, he denounces the leaders of Haiti as corrupt, accusing them of stripping the country of its resources, saying that “they don’t care about the country, they don’t care about the people.”

He claims falsely that Haiti has uranium, oil and other resources that have been taken by government officials.

“This is a country with resources," he says. "Nine million people can’t be in poverty when we have so much resources in the country. It’s impossible. ... The world has to stop doing what they are doing right now. We can’t take it anymore. We need new leadership that will change the way of life.”

Sanon has posted little on Twitter but has expressed an interest in Haitian politics. In September 2010, he tweeted, “Just completed a successful conference in Port-Au-Prince. Many people from the opposition attended.” A month later, he wrote: “Back to Haiti for an important meeting regarding the election. Pray for me for protection and wisdom.”

Sanon’s arrest comes as a growing number of politicians challenge interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who is currently in charge of Haiti with help from police and the military.

Joseph said Moïse’s wife underwent surgery Saturday but is doing well, adding that the investigation into the killing remains a priority for the government.

“I congratulate the population for staying calm,” he said Sunday night. “The plan was probably to kill the president and for the population to take to the streets and start looting.”

While the streets were calm Sunday, government officials worry about what lies ahead and have requested U.S. and U.N. military assistance.

“We still believe there is a path for chaos to happen,” Haiti Elections Minister Mathias Pierre told The Associated Press.

U.S. officials who recently arrived in Haiti, including representatives from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, met on Sunday with Joseph, designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry and Joseph Lambert, the head of Haiti’s dismantled Senate whom supporters have named as provisional president in a challenge to Joseph.

The meeting was meant “to encourage open and constructive dialogue to reach a political accord that can enable the country to hold free and fair elections,” according to a statement from the White House National Security Council.

The delegation also met with Haiti’s National Police and reviewed the security of critical infrastructure, it said.

Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby said on Fox News Sunday that the Pentagon is analyzing the request to send troops to Haiti and that no decisions have been made.

The United Nations has been involved in Haiti on and off since 1990, but the last U.N. military peacekeepers left the country in 2017.

___

Associated Press writers Ben Fox in Washington, Manuel Rueda in Bogotá, Colombia and Evens Sanon in Port-au-Prince contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Haiti police arrest suspect in president's assassination

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested one of the suspected masterminds in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a Haitian man whom authorities accused of hiring mercenaries to oust and replace Moise. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins formed of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, plunging the troubled Caribbean nation deeper into turmoil. National Police Chief Leon Charles told a news conference the arrested man, 63-year-old Christian Emmanuel Sanon, flew to Haiti on a private jet in early June, accompanied by hired security guards, and wanted to take over as president.

  • Could a Florida ‘Doctor’ Really Be Part of the Haiti Coup Plot?

    YouTubeA mysterious self-described doctor who has lived on-and-off in Florida for decades has been accused of leading the plot to assassinate Haiti president Jovenel Moïse in order to take the presidency for himself.Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 63, is the latest suspect linked to the assassination of Moïse, who was brutally murdered at his home last week. Dozens of people have been implicated and arrested in the days following the assassination, but, on Sunday, Haitian authorities publicly named Sa

  • Colombia says no 'hypothesis' in Haiti plot, U.S. officials meet Haiti leaders

    BOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Colombian police said on Monday they could not share any hypothesis about the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise and that they respect the Haitian state's autonomy, after 18 Colombians tied to the case were arrested and three more killed. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities describe as a unit of assassins formed of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. Haitian police said on Sunday they had arrested another key suspect.

  • Haiti police arrest suspect in president's murder

    Haitian police on Sunday arrested someone they suspect was a mastermind behind the assassination of President Jovenel Moise last week.Authorities accuse Christian Emmanuel Sanon of hiring mercenaries to oust Moise and plotting to then install himself as president"Sanon arrived in Haiti on a private plane with political objectives, according to our information...He had contacted a company specializing in security to recruit some bandits, and arrived in Haiti at the beginning of June, accompanied by some of them. They were initially supposed to guarantee his security," said National Police Chief Leon Charles.Police say what was once a mission to protect Sanon later changed to replacing the president.Following the killing at Moise's home last Wednesday, police arrested a group of Colombians and two Haitian AmericansThe authorities said it was a commando unit, armed and trained.According to the Miami Herald, the Colombian suspects said their mission was to arrest Moise, not kill him.Police later confirmed Sanon had given one of the suspects an arrest warrant for the president.Although the details of the alleged plot are still unclear, along with Sanon's motives.There could, however, be an American connection.The Miami Herald also reported that some of the Colombians claimed to have been hired by a Miami-based security firm.And public records show a man with the same name as Sanon has worked as a doctor in Florida.Although no confirmation yet on whether it is the same man.The assassination has plunged poverty-stricken Haiti into chaos.The government has appealed to the international community for help.On Sunday, the Pentagon said experts from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security would be travelling to the country to help with the investigation.

  • Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

    Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

  • Suspects in the Haitian president's assassination say they broke into his house to arrest - not kill - him, reports say

    The motive of Jovenel Moïse's killing remains unclear. Haitian authorities have accused 28 men, most of whom are Colombian, of being part of the hit.

  • Haitian man from Florida arrested over alleged tie to assassination masterminds

    Haiti Police Chief Léon Charles announced Sunday that officers arrested a Haitian man accused of flying into the country on a private jet and working with the masterminds and alleged assassins behind the killing of President Jovenel Moïse.

  • Surfside building collapse latest: Death toll rises to 94

    The death toll of the devastating partial collapse of a 12-story residential building in Surfside, Florida last month rose to 94, officials announced Monday. The recovery effort entered its 19th day on Monday and officials said 84 victims are now identified, 222 people are accounted for, and 22 are potentially unaccounted for. Mayor Miami-Dade Daniella Cava also spoke about the weather's impact on the recovery mission during a news conference Monday.

  • Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's Son Toasts Their Historic Marriage at Star-Studded Anniversary Party

    Mrs. Carter, wearing a diamond pendant necklace in honor of the milestone, said her life "has been an adventure" since meeting her future husband

  • Afghan forces repel Taliban assault on provincial capital, governor says

    KABUL/MUMBAI (Reuters) -Afghan security forces, with the help of air strikes, repelled an assault by Taliban fighters on the provincial centre of a key northern province bordering Tajikistan on Sunday, officials said. The Taliban assault was the latest in a string of offensives that has seen insurgents capture territory across Afghanistan as U.S.-led foreign forces are in the final stages of withdrawing troops after almost 20 years of fighting. More than a dozen Taliban fighters were killed in air strikes by the Afghan Air Force on hideouts on the outskirts of Takhar's provincial center, Taluqan, Afghanistan's defence ministry said on Twitter.

  • Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine boosters not needed for now, with delta variant mostly infecting the unvaccinated

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, did the round of Sunday talk shows on Sunday to say COVID-19 vaccine boosters are not needed in the U.S. right now as almost all new cases are in unvaccinated people, but he didn't rule out that they may be needed over time for certain individuals.

  • NYC’s comedy clubs open for laughs after COVID, with A-list stars returning to stages

    NEW YORK — Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, in front of a live audience at Caroline’s on Broadway last month, was struck by a funny thought. “I was thinking, ‘Is this actually what I do for living?’” he recalled about his first nervous stand-up routine in 15 months. “I remember being up there thinking, ‘I’m sure I must have more jokes.’” There’s plenty of time now for those long-untold gags as ...

  • 2022 Senate Elections: Former Patriot Jake Bequette running in Arkansas

    A former New England Patriots player is hoping to go to Washington D.C. as Arkansas' next United States senator in 2022.

  • Ariana Grande Just Shared Photos From Her and Dalton Gomez's Honeymoon

    Amsterdam = Honeymoon Avenue.

  • Leaders of North Korea, China vow to strengthen ties

    The North Korean and Chinese leaders expressed their desire Sunday to further strengthen their ties as they exchanged messages marking the 60th anniversary of their countries’ defense treaty. In a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said it is “the fixed stand" of his government to “ceaselessly develop the friendly and cooperative relations" between the countries, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said. Xi said in his message that China and North Korea have “unswervingly supported each other,” according to China's official Xinhua News Agency.

  • California to Require Masks in Schools Regardless of Vaccination Status, Despite CDC Guidance

    California will continue to require vaccinated students and teachers to wear masks in schools, despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deeming it unnecessary.

  • Jason Sudeikis Talks Ted Lasso's Angrier Side in Season 2

    "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis is ready to let, Led Lasso, his darker side out in season 2 of his hit Apple TV+ series! Get the details.

  • Haiti by the numbers

    Jane Pauley looks at the Caribbean island nation once again in the news, with the assassination this week of its president, Jovenel Moïse.

  • Cuba protests news – live: White House denies ‘simply inaccurate’ accusation that US is fomenting unrest

    Follow live for more updates

  • Analysis: If Ash Barty keeps learning, she'll keep winning

    Ash Barty still considers herself a work in progress. Spend any amount of time listening to Barty speak about herself and her tennis and two things resonate again and again: She often refers to “we” or “our” instead of “I” or “my” — making sure to include her team of coach Craig Tyzzer and others as part of the venture — and she emphasizes the importance of always trying to learn and get better, whether as a competitor or a human.