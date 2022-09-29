Florida residents assess Hurricane Ian damage
A North Fort Myers trailer park was left in shambles in the wake of Hurricane Ian. (Sept. 29) (AP Video/Cody Jackson)
On the road into Fort Myers Beach, cars are left abandoned in the roadway, where they stalled when Hurricane Ian's storm surge flooded their engines and their drivers couldn’t continue. Broken trees, boat trailers and other debris litter the road. It's even worse in the seaside tourist town, much of which was flattened by the fierce winds and powerful storm surge generated by the Category 4 hurricane.
People in Florida woke up to widespread destruction and flooding on Thursday after Hurricane Ian made landfall a day earlier. Ian had weakened to a tropical storm, but strengthened back into a hurricane as it moved north toward Georgia and the Carolinas. Photo: Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images
Photo composites by The Daily Beast, Courtesy of Kevin OttKevin Ott had planned to ride out Hurricane Ian in his Fort Myers home, but ended up on a dangerous rescue mission to save his family—and 13 others—from the strongest storm to slam the coast in decades.Between roughly 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, the 53-year-old captained a friend’s pontoon boat up and down Island Park Road in Fort Myers, rescuing not only his own children’s grandmother, Mary Ann Dineen, but over a dozen more.“The wate
Thousands of people were evacuated from nursing homes and hospitals across Florida on Thursday even as winds and water from Hurricane Ian began receding. Hundreds of those evacuations were taking place across the hard-hit Fort Myers region, where damage cut off potable water to at least nine hospitals. Kristen Knapp of the Florida Health Care Association says 43 nursing homes evacuated about 3,400 residents as of Thursday morning, mostly in southwest Florida.
Mass destruction was reported in Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, September 29, after Hurricane Ian hit Florida as a Category 4 storm the previous day.The Tampa Bay Times reported that emergency officials expected to find bodies in the rubble, citing Jennifer Campbell, the local fire marshal.President Joe Biden said the hurricane could be the deadliest in Florida’s history during a speech at the FEMA headquarters in Washington on September 29. Biden said the numbers remained unclear but made reference to early reports of “substantial loss of life."Footage captured by Frank Loni shows the damage in Fort Myers Beach.The National Weather Service said Ian, which had weakened to a tropical storm by early Thursday, was expected to intensify into a hurricane again by Thursday evening. Credit: Frank Loni via Storyful
Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson shares an update on the destruction left behind from Hurricane Ian after the storm made landfall, saying no loss of life in his city has been reported so far.
A place many call paradise, a place many visit to enjoy life by the water is now inundated with water -- some parts were under water at the peak of Hurricane Ian.
Before speaking at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, President Biden urged Florida residents in the path of Hurricane Ian to heed warnings and directions from safety officials. He added that the federal government has deployed assistance and will help the state recover after the storm passes.
Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida Wednesday (Sept. 28)
