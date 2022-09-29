Florida residents assess Hurricane Ian damage

Storyful

Mass destruction was reported in Fort Myers Beach on Thursday, September 29, after Hurricane Ian hit Florida as a Category 4 storm the previous day.The Tampa Bay Times reported that emergency officials expected to find bodies in the rubble, citing Jennifer Campbell, the local fire marshal.President Joe Biden said the hurricane could be the deadliest in Florida’s history during a speech at the FEMA headquarters in Washington on September 29. Biden said the numbers remained unclear but made reference to early reports of “substantial loss of life."Footage captured by Frank Loni shows the damage in Fort Myers Beach.The National Weather Service said Ian, which had weakened to a tropical storm by early Thursday, was expected to intensify into a hurricane again by Thursday evening. Credit: Frank Loni via Storyful