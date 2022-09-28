Florida residents board up homes, shops as they brace for Hurricane Ian's catastrophic landfall

The "extremely dangerous" Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida Wednesday – and residents boarded up their homes, closed their businesses and evacuated to higher ground as they brace for catastrophic impact.

After Hurricane Ian slammed into Cuba on Tuesday as a life-threatening Category 3 storm, it strengthened into a Category 4 storm – nearing a Category 5 storm – as it approached the west coast of Florida early Wednesday.

With maximum sustained winds at 155 mph, the hurricane is expected to cause a life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

As of 7 a.m. ET, the center of Hurricane Ian was located 65 miles west-southwest of Naples.

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians have faced mandatory evacuation orders. Officials say power outages can also be expected statewide, with reports of more than 70,000 homes and businesses in South Florida already in the dark early Wednesday.

Many residents fear that they could lose everything – and have taken action in recent days to protect their homes and businesses.

"It could come at us," Nick Ticich told the USA TODAY Network as he boarded up his family's T-Shirt Hut in Sanibel, about 50 miles south of Venice, on Monday. The family has owned the shop since the 1950s. "We can lose the building. We can lose everything."

People packed their belongings into cars and boarded up their windows. Stores closed their doors. Here are some poignant photos of Florida residents bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact.

Workers board up the windows of a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Ybor City district in preparation for Hurricane Ian approaches the western side of the state, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Dominique Gagnier and his wife, Yvette, were prepping for Hurricane Ian in Holmes Beach. The couple was here when Hurricane Irma came through and started preparing a few days ago. Yvette said she's most worried about the storm surge. She added that once their home is boarded up, they'll help their neighbors.

Kathy Perez gathers belongings from her home as she evacuates to a safer area before the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 27, 2022 in St Petersburg Beach, Fla.

Fort Myers Beach resident, Pedro Gomez fills sand bags at Fort Myers Beach town hall on Fort Myers Beach in anticipation of Hurricane Ian on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022.

Danny Aller and his wife Karen board up windows as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian in Indian Shores, 25 miles West of Tampa, Florida, on Sept. 26, 2022.

A Christmas themed store is boarded up with messages for Hurricane Ian on September 27, 2022 in Clearwater, Florida.

Sandbags are set up in front of a garage door as a flood precaution for Hurricane Ian in St. Pete Beach, Florida, on Sept. 26, 2022.

Workers from Specialized Performance Delivered 24:7 board up the windows on the historical Henry B. Plant Hall on the campus of the University of Tampa ahead of Hurricane Ian Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Luca Leguerchois (L) and Eglantine Leguerchois board up their Paradise Sweets store in preparation for Hurricane Ian on Sept. 26, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Contributing: John Bacon, Celina Tebor, Thao Nguyen, USA TODAY. Samantha Neely, Fort Myers News-Press.

