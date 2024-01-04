Florida resort cancels Jan. 6 event featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

A resort in Florida canceled an event set for Saturday featuring Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, claiming it was “not made aware” of its purpose.

The event invited Republicans in Kissimmee, Fla. — a town just outside of Orlando — to join Greene and receive a signed copy of her recently published memoir, “MTG.”

The Westgate Resort issued a statement Thursday that the event had been canceled.

“Please be advised that Westgate was not made aware of the purpose of this event when we were approached to host a book signing,” the resort said in an emailed statement. “This event has been cancelled and is no longer taking place at our resort.”

The event, hosted by the Republican Party of Osceola County, was set to take place on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. and offered tickets ranging from $45-$1,000, according to the event’s website.

Attendees could purchase a Super VIP pass to have a private briefing with Greene, a VIP pass for a photo opportunity with the lawmaker or a general admission ticket to the event for “Honoring Republican Women.”

Super VIP members were invited to participate in a “special private briefing on J6 and DC in a closed-door session” with Greene, according to event details.

“This is a rare opportunity to engage with a leading figure who believes in a government working for its people,” the event text said. “Join us in a meaningful discussion about our nation’s future.”

Greene released a tell-all book last fall that chronicles her rise to fame as one of the country’s most prominent far-right lawmakers and avid supporters of former President Trump.

Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) went after Greene on Wednesday for her decision to attend the now canceled event.

“Just another day in Florida where the local Republican Party in Osceola County is hosting an ‘anniversary’ event to mark January 6th and Marjorie Taylor Green is the ‘special’ guest,” Eskamani wrote in post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter Wednesday. “Was really hoping this was a joke when I first saw it.”

The Hill reached out to Westgate Resorts, Greene and the Osceola County Republican Party for comment.

Tara Suter contributed reporting.

