Florida restaurant cancels 'going to prison' party for Jan. 6 rioter seen with Pelosi's lectern





A Florida restaurant canceled a "going to prison" party for a Jan. 6 rioter who was photographed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern after the owner said that it was drawing too much attention.

News Channel 8 reported that Caddy's Bradenton, a waterfront restaurant located outside of Tampa, Fla., canceled the April 1 event for Adam Johnson, who was sentenced to 75 days in prison last month for breaking into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The restaurant manager for Caddy's Bradenton told the outlet he canceled the event, which had been advertised as a "going to prison" party, because of the attention it was drawing.

The Facebook event, "Adam's going to prison!" is still live on the social media site, with 41 people confirmed to attend.

"Come help me celebrate my last Friday of freedom before I go to prison for the lamest charge in history," the page reads.

Johnson, 38, was photographed holding Pelosi's $1,000 lectern during the Capitol riot, and he was arrested on Jan. 8, according to the Department of Justice. He pleaded guilty to knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds in November.

More than 770 people in nearly all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., have been arrested in connection to the events on Jan. 6.