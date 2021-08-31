Florida restaurant owner posts sign asking Biden supporters to take their business elsewhere

A Florida restaurant owner put a sign outside of her business telling supporters of President Joe Biden not to enter.

Angie Ugarte, the owner of DeBary Diner, posted the sign that criticizes the way Biden handled evacuations in Afghanistan, where a blast last week killed 13 U.S. service members.

“If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere," the sign says. "God bless America and God bless our soldiers."

“It was the only thing I felt like I could do,” Ugarte said, according to FOX 35 News. “I was just angry. I was just let down. I felt like one of those mothers, or wives, or sisters who were gonna get that knock on the door.”

Some customers turn and walk away when they see the sign, while others have praised the sign's message, Ugarte explained.

Ugarte has a wall in her restaurant dedicated to “Our Local Heroes" with pictures of service members along with U.S. and military decor.

The Washington Examiner reached out to DeBary Diner for comment but did not receive a response by time of publication.

