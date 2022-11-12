Florida restaurant to be rebuilt after being severely damaged by Hurricane Nicole

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – About two-thirds of a popular oceanfront restaurant was destroyed when Hurricane Nicole barreled through the Sunshine State Thursday, but locals said it won't be the end for the popular eatery.

Located in New Smyrna Beach, Chases on the Beach lost a large part of its structure after its foundation was eaten away by the storm’s powerful waves.

Nicole made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane, sending powerful waves and a storm surge into coastal buildings.

The restaurant Chases on the Beach after storm surge from Nicole caused part of it to collapse.

According to Chases on the Beach general manager Joe Ryan, the storm surge rose so high that it pushed out the pillars that were holding up the beachside restaurant’s deck. In doing so, it caused the deck to collapse, taking about 100 seats and a bar with it.

The restaurant, which has been a staple in the community for 35 years, is going to be rebuilt. Ryan said his team has already been in touch with their insurance company and city officials.

He added that restaurant's employees will have the opportunity to be a part of the rebuilding process, allowing them to remain employed even while the business is temporarily closed.

Many other properties were damaged or destroyed during the deadly storm. Erosion caused by Nicole’s relentless waves quickly dissolved the seaside foundation of homes, hotels and condos, fracturing the structures and eventually leading some sections to collapse into the sea.