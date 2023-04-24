Florida reverts to dangerous non-unanimous death penalty judgement | Opinion

Today, if you are charged with a crime even as minor as shoplifting, Florida requires a unanimous jury to agree before you are found guilty. For death sentences, under a new bill passed in the House (HB 555) and the Senate (SB 450), after a unanimous jury finds a defendant guilty, the votes of eight out of twelve jurors in favor of death will be sufficient for the defendant to be executed.

Virtually no other state in the country allows this. Florida’s regression to this dangerous policy would be ignorant and reckless, especially for a state that claims to take pride in championing individual rights.

The Constitution requires trials by jury to protect citizens from being wrongfully convicted. Of course, this protection becomes more important when one’s life is at stake. The founding fathers were familiar with the principle that “one would much rather that twenty guilty persons should escape the punishment of death than that one innocent person should be condemned and suffer capitally.” Coffin v. United States, 156 U.S. 432, 455 (1895) (quoting John Fortescue).

But executing innocent people is not merely an abstract possibility: innocent people are regularly being sentenced to death around the country.

11.5 years is the average time a death row exoneree spends in prison for a crime they did not commit.Florida courts have already sentenced at least 30 innocent people to death, which is more than any other state. Removing the unanimity requirement is statistically proven to make these fatal errors more likely: 90% of the innocent people who served time on death row in Florida were sent there by a non-unanimous jury.So this is about more than a constitutional right; it is the single most important legal safeguard against wrongful executions that we have.

Colleen Connors and Luisa Paganini are third-year law students at the Georgetown University Law Center. They are participating in Professor Cliff Sloan’s Death Penalty Litigation Practicum.

In addition, it is estimated that capital punishment already costs Florida about $51 million annually beyond what it would cost to sentence first-degree murderers to life imprisonment. The proposed bills would certainly increase these costs by affording death-row prisoners a brand new constitutional claim to litigate in the various courts for years and years.

Under the new policy, to prevent a court from sentencing someone to death, almost half of the jury (five out of twelve) in a case must vote against the death penalty. No other state has a law like this in its books. In all states except Alabama, a single juror’s vote is enough to preempt a judge from issuing a death sentence. And in Alabama, three dissenting jurors is sufficient.

Lawmakers have admitted that the bills were crafted solely in response to one recent controversial jury trial outcome. In the aftermath of the Parkland shooting, three jurors voted against sentencing Nikolas Cruz to death. In failing to meet the legal requirement for jury unanimity, the court instead sentenced him to life imprisonment. “Let’s just be intellectually honest about why we’re doing it, if that (Parkland) verdict didn’t happen, we wouldn’t be having this bill,” Senator Jason Pizzo, a former prosecutor, remarked upon voting for the recently passed Senate Bill 450.

Even in the aftermath of mass shootings, other state legislatures have refused to resort to policies like this. For example, shortly after the tragedy in the movie theater shooting of 2012 in Aurora, Colorado, the state legislature considered a bill removing the jury unanimity requirement. Like Cruz in Parkland, the gunman responsible for taking twelve lives received a sentence of life in prison due to a non-unanimous jury. In response, the legislature proposed a bill which required only nine jurors to agree to sentence a defendant to death. The state’s representatives ultimately chose to not pass it, finding that the disfavored result in one case could not justify increasing the number of innocent people being sent to death row.

We cannot overstate our solidarity with the families of the victims of the Parkland shooting. This horrific crime unjustly robbed so many lives and left an entire community grieving the loss of their loved ones. But the irony is that, in attempting to ensure the deaths of those who take innocent lives, Florida House Bill 555 will put more innocent lives at stake.

The fear that is the impetus for these new bills is not that guilty persons will escape unpunished; it is that they may escape the ultimate punishment of death in exchange for life imprisonment, which some consider to be insufficient. The question then becomes: How many more innocent lives are we willing to risk?

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida reverts to dangerous non-unanimous death penalty judgement