Florida 'Safer at Home' order takes effect, March jobs report, HBO free streaming: 5 things to know Friday

'Safer at Home' order takes effect in Florida

Florida on Friday joins the more than 30 states that have statewide restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday ordered the restrictions, which call for Floridians to stay at home for the next 30 days and only leave their homes for essential services or activities. The order took effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday. DeSantis had previously resisted issuing any stay-at-home order, saying the infection rate remained low in parts of the state. He said he changed his mind when President Donald Trump extended the national social distancing guidelines for an additional 30 days. Even so, he dubbed the new order "Safer at Home," instead of "stay-at-home." Florida, the nation’s third most populous state, ranks fifth in the number of COVID-19 cases with 6,741, resulting in 84 deaths.

Coronavirus and the economy: Closely watched March jobs report on tap

Investors will be paying close attention Friday when the Labor Department releases its March jobs report, the first since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in earnest. The new data comes one day after the government reported that first-time unemployment claims doubled to 6.6 million from last week's record-setting 3.3 million – a vivid illustration of the damage COVID-19 has done to the economy. Friday's report is likely to reflect only a fraction of the job losses, however, because the survey was taken the week ending March 14, before most of the layoffs occurred. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg estimate the Labor Department’s report will reveal 100,000 net job losses, including layoffs and hiring.

A record 6.6M Americans file for unemployment benefits as coronavirus wreaks havoc on economy

Businesses may get coronavirus relief loans as soon as Friday

Small businesses seeking loans through the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief package could receive money as soon as Friday, according to senior administration officials. The loans provide for deferred payments and offer the prospect of forgiveness if the money is used to retain workers or hire back those who have been laid off.The money is intended to help companies that have suffered massive revenue losses due to the outbreak, including restaurants across the country forced to shut down.

Costco to limit how many can enter clubs due to coronavirus

Costco is limiting how many people can enter its warehouse clubs as part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic.Starting Friday, the retail giant will allow no more than two people to enter stores with each membership card. Earlier this week, Costco cut its weekday hours because of COVID-19 and last week, it added three senior shopping hours a week and said “those with physical impairments” could also participate. In response to comments on its Facebook page, Costco said only members meeting the criteria "will be allowed to enter the warehouse and guests will not be admitted.”

Costco Wholesale Clubs add third weekly senior hour due to coronavirus demand

HBO offers free streaming of shows as stay-at-home reward

Starting Friday, HBO will make nearly 500 hours of movies and TV shows available until the end of April to encourage people to stay home and safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The #StayHomeBoxOffice campaign includes every episode of former series hits such as "The Wire," "The Sopranos," and the first two seasons of current popular series "Barry" and "Succession." It's the largest amount of programming HBO has ever made accessible outside its own subscriber base, although many former series are available to subscribers of Amazon Prime Video's paid service. To gain access, non-subscribers must download the HBO NOW app or visit HBONOW.com.

