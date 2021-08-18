Florida sanctions school districts for mandating that students wear masks

The Florida Board of Education voted Tuesday to sanction two public school districts for defying Gov. Ron DeSantis' order banning mask mandates in schools.

The actual penalties by the board, which comprises DeSantis appointees, are yet to be determined, but the votes marked the first punishments for districts that chose to mandate masks amid a surge in cases of Covid-19 from the delta variant of the coronavirus as the school year gets underway.

The DeSantis administration contends that the Alachua and Broward county public school districts did not allow parents to opt out of the mask mandate, instead requiring doctor's notes for students to bypass masking.

School officials defended the mandates at a more-than-two-hour hearing, saying they were the best way to limit the spread of Covid-19 in their districts short of vaccination. Children younger than 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated.

Carlee Simon, superintendent of the Alachua County Public Schools, said a large number of students in her district had to quarantine just days into the school year because of contact with infected people. During the meeting, which was held by conference call, several people took issue with the state's handling of mask policies, condemning the efforts to sanction school officials. Others expressed anger over the new mandates.

The delta variant has hit Florida hard, with coronavirus cases and hospitalizations reaching record highs. The state had recorded nearly 3 million cases and more than 41,000 deaths as of Tuesday, according to NBC News counts.

DeSantis, who is widely viewed as a possible 2024 Republican presidential contender, was one of several governors who signed laws or executive orders banning mask mandates. A handful of school districts in the state have enacted such mandates anyway with the school year starting. That led DeSantis to threaten to withhold funding from districts that ran afoul of his order. So far, his administration has threatened to withhold state funding equal to the salaries of superintendents and all school board members — a six-figure total in those districts.

Across the country, some GOP officials remain steadfast in upholding and promoting their bans and threatening local officials who defy them with court action and possible sanctions. New polling has shown school masking to be popular with the public — including a sizable number of Republicans.