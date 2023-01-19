Florida says it will reject proposed Advanced Placement African American Studies course

A proposed high school Advanced Placement course on African American studies has been rejected by the state of Florida in a letter that called the course “inexplicably contrary to Florida law,” CNN and other news outlets reported Thursday.

The Jan. 12 letter, sent from Florida’s Department of Education to the College Board, the organization that administers the SAT, PSAT and other standardized tests, also says the course “significantly lacks educational value” but does not explain its objections.

“In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, FDOE will always be willing to reopen the discussion,” the letter was reported as saying.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs his "Stop Woke" bill in Hialeah Gardens on April 22, 2022.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, has spent much of his time in office reshaping the state’s education system and fighting against what he calls “woke” politics, signing bills restricting the discussion of race, gender and sexual orientation in schools.

What is the African-American Studies course?

The College Board’s AP African American Studies class has been in the works for more than 10 years and launched as a pilot this school year, debuting at 60 high schools across the country.

Additional high schools will have the chance to offer it during the 2023-24 school year, and the course will be available at all schools the following year, the College Board has said.

The course emerges in the midst of a national clash over the teaching of race-related curriculum and battles over critical race theory, a concept examining how racism permeates American institutions. The concept isn’t traditionally taught in public schools, but the legacy of slavery is.

