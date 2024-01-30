Florida SB 1530 would ban most sleeping, camping on public property

A new Florida bill looks to ban sleeping and camping on public property without a permit.

Senator Jonathan Martin, R-Lee, introduced the bill, SB 1530, on Jan. 5 after several states and local governments heard or passed similar bills related to homeless encampments on public property.

In Florida, places like Miami Beach made it illegal for a person to camp in public spaces within the city unless authorized by the city manager or a designee. The city enforces the law by vacating the area. People who refuse to vacate could face fines of up to $500 or imprisonment of up to 60 days.

SB 1530 would bar local government from allowing public sleeping, camping

Under SB 1530, counties would be barred from allowing people to sleep or camp on public property, at public buildings or on public rights-of-way within the county’s jurisdiction without a permit.

Local governments could designate public property for public sleeping, camping

Counties would be allowed to designate certain county property for public sleeping or camping, provided that they meet the following conditions:

Minimum sanitation levels, including access to clean and operable restrooms and running water.

Security must be present on-site at all times.

The area must have access to behavioral health services, including substance abuse and mental health treatment resources.

Drugs and alcohol are prohibited within the designated area.

The location may not be where it adversely and materially affects the value or security of existing residential or commercial property.

The law would go into effect on Oct. 1, should it pass.

