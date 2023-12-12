Florida School Board urges Moms for Liberty co-founder to resign in GOP sex scandal

The Sarasota County School Board formally called on Bridget Ziegler to resign on Tuesday as she grapples with the fallout of an ongoing sex scandal involving her and her husband, Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler.

In a 4-to-1 vote, the school board signed off on a resolution requesting that Bridget Ziegler voluntarily step down from the post that she’s held for nearly a decade. Board Chairwoman Karen Rose, who has long been aligned politically with Ziegler, called the Tuesday vote. Ziegler was the only member to oppose the measure.

The resolution is non-binding – as Ziegler was quick to note on Tuesday – meaning the board cannot force her from her position.

Bridget Ziegler’s position on the school board was called into question late last month after news broke that Sarasota police were investigating a woman’s allegation that Christian Ziegler raped her during an encounter in early October. According to a search warrant affidavit, the Zieglers had made plans to have sex with the alleged victim, but once Bridget Ziegler canceled, Chrsitian Ziegler showed up at the woman’s apartment where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Christian Ziegler has claimed that the encounter was consensual. No charges have been filed in the case.

While Bridget Ziegler hasn’t been accused of wrongdoing, she acknowledged to investigators last month that she and Christian Ziegler had been involved in a sexual encounter with the alleged victim over a year ago.

The Zieglers have been active in conservative circles in Florida for years. Bridget Ziegler was appointed to the Sarasota County School Board in 2014 by then-Gov. Rick Scott and has played an integral role in the conservative education movement, especially under Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

She co-founded the conservative group Moms for Liberty in 2021 and has said that she helped draft the DeSantis-backed Parental Rights in Education bill – called “Don’t Say Gay” by critics – which was signed into law last year.

Despite Tuesday’s vote to call for her resignation, it’s unclear whether she’ll bend to the pressure.

Under Florida law, the only way a school board member can be removed from the position is through voluntary resignation or by first being suspended by the governor and then voted out by the state Senate.